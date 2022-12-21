  • Home
    What history really tells us about the birth of Jesus
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Amy Grant receives one of American music’s highest honours
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
Southern Baptist Church ousts Saddleback

The United States’ Southern Baptist Conference has ousted Rick-Warren’s Saddleback church over its decision to appoint a woman as leaders.

The Conference’s Executive Committee voted to oust the church after the denomination’s Credentials Committee recommended Saddleback be deemed, “not in friendly cooperation with the Convention.”

The committee named its rationale as Saddleback having “a female teaching pastor functioning in the office of pastor.” This was a reference to Stacie Wood, wife of the current lead pastor of Saddleback, Andy Wood.

In 2021, Rev. Warren came into conflict with Southern Baptist leadership, when he ordained three women.

Dwight McKissic is a Southern Baptist preacher who has previously disagreed with his denomination over their decision not to ordain women as pastors. Rev. McKissic, senior pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas, took to Twitter to air his thoughts.

“I’m burdened by the attempt to disfellowship Saddleback for this very reason; it’s not about Scripture, or adherence to BFM2K (Baptist Faith and Message 2000) that does not address women’s ordination, or wmn (women) serving as associate pastors,” he said.

“It’s driven by power, male supremacy; and it stinks in the nostrils of God.”

The decision came despite appeals from Rev. Warren for the Conference to reconsider.
Rick Warren is a pastor and bestselling author, whose work includes The Purpose Driven Life. He retired from ministry in 2022 after 42 years at Saddleback.

The Convention also ousted five other churches: four over the issue of women pastors and one due to sexual abuse within the church.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

