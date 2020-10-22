  • Home
    NSW needs to prohibit religious discrimination, but not like this
    NSW needs to prohibit religious discrimination, but not like this
    What do we know about who wrote the New Testament Gospels?
    What do we know about who wrote the New Testament Gospels?
    Police called on sleeping Jesus statue
    Police called on sleeping Jesus statue
    God, plagues and pestilence – what history can teach us about living through a pandemic
    God, plagues and pestilence – what history can teach us about living through a pandemic
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Failure to launch or deliver
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Diving into the beautifully, brutal soul of Australia
    Jazz Thornton's call to action
    Jazz Thornton’s call to action
    Is this one better than the original?
    Is this one better than the original?
Home
Sony releases Black Lives Matter Playstation theme

Sony releases Black Lives Matter Playstation theme

Sony has released a new Black Lives Matter theme for the Playstation 4.

The theme comes at an interesting time, one month ahead of the US election and the release of the Playstation 5.

The theme features a black background with the colour yellow, a raised fist, and the words, ‘Black Lives Matter’. It is free on the Playstation store.

The theme is far from the videogames’ first foray into the subject matter. Sony previously delayed a press/games announcement event in June due in solidarity with protests the movement held in response to George Floyd’s death. Nintendo and Microsoft have also issued statements of support.

When it comes to in-game content, both Gears 5 and Fifa 20 featuring in-game messages supporting Black Lives Matter.

The free Black Lives Matter theme is available now on Playstation 4. It can be downloaded to the console from here.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights' Editor

