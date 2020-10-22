Sony releases Black Lives Matter Playstation theme

Sony has released a new Black Lives Matter theme for the Playstation 4.

The theme comes at an interesting time, one month ahead of the US election and the release of the Playstation 5.

The theme features a black background with the colour yellow, a raised fist, and the words, ‘Black Lives Matter’. It is free on the Playstation store.

The theme is far from the videogames’ first foray into the subject matter. Sony previously delayed a press/games announcement event in June due in solidarity with protests the movement held in response to George Floyd’s death. Nintendo and Microsoft have also issued statements of support.

When it comes to in-game content, both Gears 5 and Fifa 20 featuring in-game messages supporting Black Lives Matter.

The free Black Lives Matter theme is available now on Playstation 4. It can be downloaded to the console from here.