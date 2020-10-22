Sony releases Black Lives Matter Playstation theme
Sony has released a new Black Lives Matter theme for the Playstation 4.
The theme comes at an interesting time, one month ahead of the US election and the release of the Playstation 5.
The theme features a black background with the colour yellow, a raised fist, and the words, ‘Black Lives Matter’. It is free on the Playstation store.
The theme is far from the videogames’ first foray into the subject matter. Sony previously delayed a press/games announcement event in June due in solidarity with protests the movement held in response to George Floyd’s death. Nintendo and Microsoft have also issued statements of support.
When it comes to in-game content, both Gears 5 and Fifa 20 featuring in-game messages supporting Black Lives Matter.
The free Black Lives Matter theme is available now on Playstation 4. It can be downloaded to the console from here.
UPCOMING EVENTS
2020 Safe Church Awareness Workshops08/08/2020 - 07/11/2020
NYALC - Online19/10/2020 - 11/12/2020
Webinar Series: New Connections: What ways can we overcome isolation and loneliness?20/10/2020 - 04/11/2020
25th Annual Remembrance Ceremony26/10/2020
Conversations That Matter 2020- Refined by Fire27/10/2020
- See more events
Connect With Us
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.