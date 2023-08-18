  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    A closer look at mentoring and discipleship
    A closer look at mentoring and discipleship
    Parables, riddles, and allegories: the craft of Jewish storytelling
    Parables, riddles, and allegories: the craft of Jewish storytelling
    An iconic moment deeply shaped by Quaker beliefs on gender and equality
    An iconic moment deeply shaped by Quaker beliefs on gender and equality
    Can chatbots write inspirational and wise sermons?
    Can chatbots write inspirational and wise sermons?
  • Reviews
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
  • News
  • Events
Home
 Sherry Balcombe preaches on the Voice to Parliament

 Sherry Balcombe preaches on the Voice to Parliament

Djabugay/Olkola woman Sherry Balcombe delivered a case for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament in a recent episode of the Australian Women Preach podcast.

Ms Balcombe is the Executive Manager of Aboriginal Catholic Ministry Victoria. Reflecting on the upcoming referendum, Sherry says listening to the voices of First Nations people is critical to ending entrenched disadvantage for Indigenous Australians.

“We’ve got more (Indigenous) kids in out of home care now than we did in 1997 when they did the Bringing Them Home report,” she said.

“We’ve had over 500 black deaths in custody since they did the Royal Commission. Things aren’t working. Incarceration rates are going up, our health is going down.”

“We need to be at the table that is making decisions about our lives.”

In the podcast episode, Sherry said the Voice is the first step in strengthening Australia’s relationship with its First Peoples, moving us toward truth-telling about history and a treaty. Steps which she believes are critical to the future generations of First Nations people.

Reflecting on the story of Jesus walking on water, Sherry spoke about the historic work on a new text for the Catholic Mass created for and by Aboriginal people. Quoting Pope John Paul II, Sherry reminds us that “until Aboriginal people and their contribution is joyfully received, the church in Australia won’t be the Church that Jesus wants it to be.” Describing the deeper calling to do this work, Ms Balcombe asked the Church, “are you going to joyfully receive us?”

Pondering the long journey of resistance and the path to reconciliation, she said it’s vital to create spaces for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to share and celebrate their culture.

While the words of Noel Pearson, “We are a much unloved people in this country,” echo in Ms Balcombe’s heart, she has hope.

 “We’ve survived… we’re here, and we’re getting stronger, and we’re looking to the future for a brighter, a brighter tomorrow for all of us.”

The Australian Women Preach podcast is an initiative which aims to raise women’s voices in preaching the Gospel. The podcast, about to enter its third year. It is a joint initiative of WATAC (Women and the Australian Church) and The Grail in Australia.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top