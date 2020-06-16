Sharing good news from PNP
Moderator Simon Hansford will anchor the first in a new series of online videos that showcase the Parramatta Nepean Presbytery.
The videos, which will drop on the first Sunday of every month, will aim to tell good news stories from around the presbytery. The first will involve seven congregations (one from each Zone) and a message from the Moderator.
Rev. Dr Rob McFarlane is Presbytery Ministry Leader at Parramatta Nepean Presbytery.
“We have all struggled through COVID-19, but there have been some great moments as well,” he said.
“The First Sundays kick-off will showcase good news stories from Parramatta Nepean congregations, overcoming isolation and bringing hope. The event will be anchored by an inspiring message from the Moderator.”
“In the First Sundays launch event we’ll hear good news stories from seven Parramatta Nepean congregations about their life, witness and service through the pandemic, with an inspiring message from the Moderator. This is an online opportunity to be encouraged and connected.”
Rev. Hansford said that the event was timely.
“This is the time for us to be the Church in a new space in our community, to worship, witness, and serve in ways we haven’t looked for before,” Rev. Hansford said.
First Sundays debuts on Facebook at 4pm on Sunday, 5 July. For more information, check out the official Facebook event here.
