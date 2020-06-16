Rise Tribe launches

Rise Retreats has announced the launch of Rise Tribe, a new online faith community designed to help women connect with God.

People who register in July gain early access to the Rise Members Community and member only privileges throughout the month of July.



Lauren Harkness is the Founder of Rise Retreats



“Rise Tribe brings the key elements of our sacred spaces online and into people’s homes,” she said.

“We are giving people simple tools to create sacred spaces and engage in spiritual practices in their homes each day – tools including Christ Centred mindfulness, movement and nourishment of the body and also deep stillness and prayer.”

“In a world full of chaos, we believe that taking moments of reflection meets our deepest spiritual need.”

Membership includes:

● Monthly retreat content, delivered to your inbox and a members-only area of the website

● Daily spiritual practice prompts

● Meditation guides

● Health and Wellness Resources

● An online discussion forum.

Rise Retreats was established in 2019.



Lauren got the idea for a women’s retreat years ago when she was looking to nourish her mind and body and ground her heart and mind in her Christian faith.



“I was journeying through a dark and heavy space personally,” she said.



“I had a deep yearning to connect with a place offering holistic physical and spiritual nourishment, a place of healing, of rest and ‘time out’. I found it difficult to find a retreat that offered all that I was seeking.”



Rise Retreats aims to provide a space where women can feel welcomed and invest in their health; both physically, mentally and spiritually.

Rise Retreat offerings include: Sacred Space At-Home Retreats, Guided Destination Retreats and personalised Community Retreats.

The first retreat and payments for Rose Tribe commence on 1 August 2020.

For more information, visit the official website.