  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Can Digital Afterlife Technology Help Us Grieve?
    Can Digital Afterlife Technology Help Us Grieve?
    Considering Jesus as an historical person
    Considering Jesus as an historical person
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
    Embracing Advent Practices for a More Meaningful December
    Embracing Advent Practices for a More Meaningful December
  • Reviews
    Scorsese Jesus film to begin shooting in April
    Scorsese Jesus film to begin shooting in April
    A gripping story of family bonds and tragedy
    A gripping story of family bonds and tragedy
    An unsettling masterpiece
    An unsettling masterpiece
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
  • News
Home
Scorsese Jesus film to begin shooting in April

Scorsese Jesus film to begin shooting in April

Martin Scorsese’s previously announced Jesus film will begin shooting in April.

The latest religious epic from the director of The Last Temptation of Christ and Silence will be an adaptation of Shūsaku Endō’s A Life of Jesus

In a recent Los Angeles Times interview the director confirmed he plans to direct the Jesus film in 2024. The film will run for 80 minutes.

Mr Scorsese previously indicated he wants the film to get people to reconsider their preconceptions about faith.

“I want to find a fresh approach to make it more relatable and remove the stigma attached to organised religion,” he said.

“Currently, when you mention ‘religion,’ it sparks controversy because of its numerous failures,” Mr Scorsese said.

“However, the fact that it has faltered doesn’t necessarily mean the initial intentions were misguided. Let’s reflect on it. You may choose to reject it, but it could influence how you lead your life—even in rejection. Don’t dismiss it outright; that’s my point. And I say this as an individual about to turn 81 in a couple of days. Do you understand what I’m trying to convey?”

The film is a long-running ambition for the 81-year-old director, who previously wanted to make a Jesus film in the 1960s.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top