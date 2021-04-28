  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    2021 May Macleod lecture explores memory and reconciliation
    2021 May Macleod lecture explores memory and reconciliation
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    Philip K. Dick and Scripture in Conversation
    Is the church erasing singleness?
    Is the church erasing singleness?
    New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
    New research documents the severity of LGBTQA+ conversion practices — and why faith matters in recovery
  • Reviews
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
School of Discipleship to return as hybrid event

School of Discipleship to return as hybrid event

After moving online in 2020, School of Discipleship looks set to resume as a hybrid event with a limited amount of in-person tickets and some of the sessions streamed online.

Rev. Adrian Sukumar-White is one of the event’s organisers. He told Insights that the year’s events had given impetus to the theme of protest.

“The idea came from discussions around the resurgence of rallies, marches and protests that the SOD community has been involved in over the last couple of years,” Rev. Sukumar-White said.

“This has been an effective way for the community to express concern for the way various issues were being dealt with in Australia and globally and to stand alongside the victims within these issues. [Climate change, BIPOC injustice, Black deaths in custody, gender violence and other important social/cultural issues].”

“So rather than focus our theme this year on one particular issue, we felt that the broader topic of the theology of protest and what does it look like for Christians to follow Jesus to the cross in an age of protest? Does protest culture give elite white people a chance to exhibit apparent solidarity “on the cheap”?”

“As protest has become a regular part of our experience, we felt it was important to exploring it more deeply – what is the theology of protest? How can we engage with it faithfully and sustainably? Our hope is that SOD 2021 will give opportunity to explore these questions and much more.”

The events keynote speakers have been announced. They include Dr Anne Pattell Gray, a First Nations theologian, author, activist, and Head of Australia First Nations Program at World Vision Australia and Dr Janice McRandal, a theologian and Director of the Cooperative, a centre for public theology and philosophy in Brisbane.

Organisers suggested that if restrictions tighten the event will be moved online.

School of Discipleship 2021 takes place from 2 to 4 July. Registration is now open for in-person and online attendance. Tickets are limited. To register, visit the official website here.   

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

"There’s a road we must travel; there’s a promise…
#SaveTheDate Enjoy a day with the Pulse team and o…
Lift up your eyes: Seven Days of Solidarity is her…
✨ What does it mean to be a community-engaged, mis…
A younger, more engaging Uniting Church is the mai…
Did you know that four in five Australians are ope…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top