Rivergum Community Garden moves mission beyond church walls

The Rivergum Community Garden is a key project of Revesby Uniting Church.

Since opening in 2022, the garden has become a vibrant space used by many. It comprises native trees and grasses, an edible garden filled with fruit, vegetables, and indigenous bush foods, a street library, and sensory play spaces.

Thanks to a Synod Missional Grant, the congregation is going to add signage, seating, and shade as part of the project’s third stage.

Revesby Uniting Church council member Julie Bertram is the coordinator of the Community Garden project.

“We want our community to know about the garden and feel welcome to enjoy the space, ensuring they are comfortable when they visit,” Ms Bertram said.



“The Missional Grant will enable us to design and purchase a large, fixed sign to welcome the community into the garden. It will also provide contact details for further information. The sign will be clearly visible to those passing by and will draw attention to our Rivergum Community Garden.”

Ms Bertram told Insights that the current lack of seating and shade was limiting access to the garnde.

The Missional Grant will enable the church to plant a large tree to provide shade, as well as install a fixed structure to provide year-round shade for parts of the garden.



“This would enable us to hold outdoor workshops and varied activities undercover, providing sun-safe spaces for everyone enjoying the garden,” Ms Bertram said.



“Having appropriate and comfortable outdoor seating and shade will make all programs more accessible throughout the year.”

“We look forward to seeing our local community gather around our garden in a wide variety of ways. Having seating and cover creates a space for learning, sitting and chatting, meditating, playing, reading, storytelling, and just being.”



“Our goal is to run a variety of workshops and educational programs that promote environmental sustainability, literacy, and practice in partnership with local groups.”

Drawing on the congregation’s links with local Aboriginal Elders, the congregation also aims to host Yarning Circles and learn more about traditional arts such as weaving.

“At Revesby Uniting Church, we seek to move spiritual conversations beyond the church walls, forming and building on connections within our local community as we learn from the vision of Jesus,” Ms Bertram said.

“The garden is a vital resource in carrying out our vision and will be enhanced through this Synod Growth funding. The grant enables us to continue our dream of developing a colourful, welcoming space for all.”

The Synod’s Missional Grants provide congregations up to $10,000 for missional activity through the Synod Growth Investment Fund. The next round of Innovation and Missional Grants is currently open and closes on 16 August.