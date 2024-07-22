Pitt Street Uniting Church exhibition to explore the embodied nature of being human

Pitt Street Uniting Church will host a range of works by Rev. Dr Rod Pattenden, specifically prepared for the Church space. The artist says the works celebrate the vibrancy of nature and the ecstasy of being alive.

According to Rev. Dr Pattenden, the large scale oil paintings offer queer perspectives on faith as a place inhabited by diverse bodies that change during the shifting seasons of life.

“These works disrupt the role of religion in defining boundaries,” Rev. Dr Pattenden said.

“They open up more fluid and sensual experiences that celebrate the embodied nature of being human.”

The offical launch event takes place on Friday 30 August from 6pm.

There will be a musical performance by Marion St Sacred Arts Project featuring the songs of Mikali Anagnostis and Gabi Cadenhead.

Retreat leader Susanna Pain will launch the artwork.

Rev. Dr. Josephine Inkpin is Minister at Pitt St Uniting Church.

“It is a delight to host this exhibition which brings together issues close to our hearts – the environment, LGBT+ gifts and the interface of sexuality and spirituality,” she said.



“The vibrancy of the work beautifully complements the architecture and wooden fittings of our heritage building. We are proud to be able to offer this unique and powerful exhibition to the city.”

The Church will be open Wednesday to Saturdays 10am to 2pm during the exhibition, which runs from Saturday 31 August to Saturday 12 October. All works on exhibition are available for sale.

Original Bliss: Paintings by Rod Pattenden launches at Pitt Street Uniting Church on Friday 30 August at 6pm. Refreshments provided.

For more information on Rod Pattenden’s work, visit his website here.