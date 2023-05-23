Rev. Prof. Sathi Clarke Appointed At UTC
United Theological College (UTC) has announced that Rev. Prof. Sathi Clarke is joining its faculty from 1 July, as Lecturer in Theology and Mission.
An acclaimed theologian, Prof Clarke said he was excited by the appointment.
“I’m drawn to the theology and mission of the Uniting Church and excited to be joining UTC,” he said.
“My ministry has always involved passionately advancing the mission of God through Jesus Christ to bring the gospel of reconciliation, justice, and salvation as tangible hope for the world through the Church.”
Professor Clarke has been the Bishop Sundo Kim Chair of World Christianity and Professor of Theology, Culture & Mission at Wesley Theological Seminary (Washington DC). He will continue teaching in this role, alongside his new part time role at UTC. He and his wife Prema will live in Sydney.
Prof. Clarke is an ordained minister of the Church of South India. He has held ministry appointments in congregations in India and the United States, and taught at United Theological College (Bangalore) and Harvard Divinity School. Prof Clarke delivered the 2017 May Macleod lecture.
