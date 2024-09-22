Rev. Adrian Buggs inducted into the Uniting Church: “God has paved that way”

Rev. Adrian Buggs was officially inducted into the Uniting Church on Saturday, 26 October. Rev. Buggs comes to the role as Minister previously ordained in the Baptist tradition. He will serve as Central and Lower Mountains (CaLM) Ministry Team Leader and Resource Minister Team Leader and Resource Minister for three Congregations: Blaxland, Springwood, and Hazelbrook Uniting Churches.

The induction ceremony led by Parramatta Nepean Presbytery representative Rev. Geoffrey Stevenson marked the beginning of a new chapter for the three congregations, who are united in their mission across the Blue Mountains.

“The congregations of Blaxland, Hazelbrook and Springwood have worked with Parramatta Nepean Presbytery leadership to develop a vision for ministry and mission in the Central and Lower Blue Mountains,” Rev. Stevenson has said of the formation of the leadership team. “They are moving towards one congregation across three sites, with particular contextual missional activities located on each site, and with leadership support.”

“The team has been growing with strong leadership provided by Rev. Leigh Gardiner in her previous role as minister in Springwood UC. Rev. Adrian Buggs comes to us from the Baptist Church and was selected through the Joint Nominating Committee (JNC) process, to be the Team Leader. We are excited to have the team in place and look forward to the next phase of their life.”

Rev. Stevenson said that the Presbytery now has three strong regional congregations across the Blue Mountains, in the Upper Mountains at Leura and Katoomba, CaLM and Glenbrook in the Lower Blue Mountains.

Rev. Ellie Elia, Minister of Glenbrook Uniting preached at the service which brought together church members and well-wishers to recognise Rev. Buggs’ role in guiding the congregations in their shared journey of faith.

Rev. Elia recalled meeting Rev. Buggs earlier when he was Minister at Glenbrook Baptist Church. Along with the local Catholic Priest, Father Joe Lam, they formed an ecumenical friendship and worked together across their congregations.

“He is a true ambassador for Christ,” Rev. Elia said. “Together we dreamt about what a Catholic, Uniting, Baptist Church could be.”

Reconciliation was the theme of the service, which Rev. Biggs chose.

Rev. Elia indicated, however, that this was a challenging theme to consider in the current context.

“How are we to speak of reconciliation when it has been one year since our nation failed to give a voice to indigenous Australians?” Rev. Elia said. “Where is your new creation now, I pray, because God I don’t see it. This ministry of reconciliation is heartbreaking.”

And yet, she said the ministry was a worthwhile one.

“Reconciliation is profoundly relational. Paul is both the wounded and the healer.”

Rev. Buggs received water, the Bible, and bread as symbols of his role from members of the Churches.

In his first official act as Minister, Rev. Buggs commissioned Mandi Emett-Ley as Hazelbrook Uniting Church’s new music Playgroup Coordinator. The position reflects the Church’s commitment to nurturing the community’s youngest members through music, connection, and faith. The playgroup will serve as a welcoming space for families and children, fostering both musical expression and a sense of belonging for those who attend.

Springwood Uniting Church’s Rev. Leigh Gardiner continues in the role of Minister, Fresh Expressions.

Kirsty O’Brien was also acknowledged as part of the team in the role of Office Administrator.

Each member of the ministry team brings a unique set of talents and a shared passion for service to their roles, enhancing the outreach and impact of the church’s work across the region. Together, they look forward to collaborating and building a strong foundation of faith, community support, and shared purpose.

In his response, Rev. Buggs said he felt he had been welcomed into the church.

“It’s been wonderful to be inducted among so many people,” he said. “I’m overwhelmed by the spirit to be honest. And it is a spirit of unity.”

Rev. Buggs acknowledged the presence of friends from Glenbrook Baptist, his previous congregation.

Rev. Buggs said there is diversity in the three congregations.

“I pray we will concentrate on…our commonalities,” he said. “We are first and foremost proclaimers of reconciliation between God and people.”

Rev. Buggs highlighted a collective dedication to faith and community, paving the way for a new season of ministry across the Blaxland, Hazelbrook, and Springwood Uniting Churches.

“I think the hard work was done before I got here,” Rev. Boggs said. “God has paved that way.”

Watch the Livestream of the Induction Service at Springwood Uniting Church here.

Jonathan Foye is a freelance journalist and academic.

Additional reporting provided by Adrian Drayton.