Resources to assist Congregations during self isolation

Over the coming months there may be a move to restrict large groups of people gathering in one place and we may need to move worship online in order to support our more vulnerable community members who may need to isolate due to Novel Coronavirus (COVID 19).

If you can, livestream

Once of the most effective ways of sharing your Church services online is via Facebook live and it can be a free or a low cost option for worship services. Other free software such as Twitter’s livestream app Periscope is also free.

Livestreaming is an excellent way to keep your congregation members connected to what’s happening. If you already have a Facebook Page, you simply enable the “live” feature on the page and you can

There are a number of ways you can stream to Facebook or Periscope, either through hardware like Mevo Start (more on that below) or by using the Zoom webinar feature.

Watch the video here of how to go live on Facebook using Zoom using the webinar feature.

Be pastoral, keep in contact over social media

Consider using FB to connect directly with congregation members and share with them your thoughts in the midst of the pandemic while they are in self isolation. This personal sharing builds community in the midst of the panic buying.

Consider the example of Pastor Keith Anderson, minister of Upper Dublin Lutheran Church in Philadelphia and author of Click to Save and The Digital Cathedral. A contributor to Insights, Keith has a heart for digital ministry and he is using Facebook to connect with those both within and outside his congregation to personally connect.

Posted by Keith Anderson on Saturday, 14 March 2020

Pastor Keith Anderson connects to his congregation over Facebook live.

Hold That Thought and other Synod resources

For congregations looking for alternatives to larger gatherings and are looking for small group resources, there are a huge variety of materials available on the Uniting Church in NSW and ACT’s Vimeo and YouTube channels.

Consider using the Hold That Thought series to generate discussion in small groups. You can access two seasons of the 90 second sermons on the Facebook page and on YouTube and Vimeo to download.

Peter Walker’s excellent Bible Studies from Synod 2019 are also available on the Vimeo Channel for use locally. All the keynote speaker talks from Synod are also available. You can download the resources and use them from our Vimeo Channel in your small group gatherings or share on your Facebook pages for extra content.

Equipment – what do you need?

If you want to livestream your Church services, the Mevo Start is one of the best ways to stream content like your Church service to other programs such as Facebook and Periscope.

Out of the box you don’t need any audio equipment, as the Mevo has excellent audio built in, however you can purchase radio microphones very inexpensively.

The only other piece of equipment you should need is a tripod, which would be useful if you choose to use an iPhone to livestream or if you purchase a dedicated Mevo Start.

A supplier who is happy to assist congregations with their livestreaming needs is The Streaming Guys, who are based in Wagga and you can view their products online or email them at info@thestreamingguys.com.au

If you require more information about how to connect over social media, please contact the Synod Communications team at contactus@nswact.uca.org.au

Adrian Drayton