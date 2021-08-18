ReInspired Threads, Parramatta Mission’s very own online Op Shop!

ReInspired Threads is a partnership between Parramatta Mission and Thread Harvest, also working with Avenue Co-Working and Northcott Disability Services to sell amazing second-hand clothes in a process that transforms many lives.

ReInspired Threads brings high quality, second-hand clothing at a fraction of the price. These clothes are sourced from schools, churches, clubs and associations and delivered to their warehouse in Parramatta, where the clothing is sorted and sent for washing. Once washed, these fresh, clean threads are uploaded to the online store.

When people purchase from ReInspired Threads, a share of the profits goes back to Parramatta Mission, a not for profit organisation founded by the local congregations of the Uniting Church, which aim to assist the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in our community in transforming their lives. These include homeless people, at risk of homelessness, facing crisis and people living with mental illness.

ReInspired Threads not only assists in raising much-needed funds for their services it also has a positive effect on our environment – recycling items that may otherwise go to landfill. Just donating a kilo of second-hand clothing equals 6,000 litres of water saved. It also provides a simulated work experience program for people with a disability and offers meaningful skill development training to build their Independent skills for everyday life.

The idea of the partnership was born after a discussion between Davyn de Bruyn, Partnerships Manager at Parramatta Mission, who is also Managing Director at Thread Harvest, and Jo Armstrong, Director of Fundraising, Marketing and Communication at Parramatta Mission, early 2019, just before we went into lockdown.

Back then, Parramatta Mission was in the middle of a major transition. They were transferring their government-funded services over to Uniting and would become an entirely self-funded service. Their new reality placed an increased need for them to develop fundraising initiatives that would assist in becoming self-sustainable and not entirely reliant on the support of our donors.

The response has been very positive up to date. As people have learned about this initiative, many have reached out to volunteer or donate products to their op shop. Since launching, they have been interviewed by Hope 103.2 and Spotlight 90.5 radio stations to promote ReInspired Threads.

But like any business, they face challenges. Due to the ongoing lockdown, they haven’t been able to photograph and upload new products to their website, and their storage space is insufficient. They have already received over 1500 items from partners like Abbotsleigh School, Knox Grammar and Queenwood School for Girls, and now they are almost at capacity. The scenario place another limitation: to bring onboard new partners.

Davyn knows that the project will continue post lockdown. “It has been seen as a key ongoing activity of the Mission to assist us in raising the necessary funds to allow us to continue the operation of our services and support the community during the crisis”.

They are currently relying on the generosity of their partners and supporters to promote their cause. They work with a range of schools, churches and organisations to source their quality second-hand clothing. If you would like to become a Collection Partner, please reach out.