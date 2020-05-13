  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    Values and principles in the midst of a pandemic
    The times they are a-changin’
    The times they are a-changin’
    I shall not want
    I shall not want
    Is God good?
    Is God good?
  • Reviews
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    What does invisibility reveal?
    What does invisibility reveal?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Reality star and wrestler’s death prompts cyber bulling discussion

Reality star and wrestler’s death prompts cyber bulling discussion

Content warning: This article contains discussion about suicide and self-harm.

Japanese pro wrestler and Terrace House star Hana Kimura passed away on Saturday, 23 May.

She was 22.

It appears that online bullying played a role in Ms Kimura taking her own life.

The joshi company that employed Ms Kimura, Wonder Ring Stardom, released a statement confirming her passing.

Another statement released by the company said that Hana, “marched to the beat of her own drum.”

“She was funny, charismatic and a truly kind person. The worldwide outpouring of emotion has been a blessing to the Stardom family. Surely Hana is looking down and smiling at all of the love. Be kind to one another, and thank you.”

Tributes for Ms Kimura have since flowed in from all over the world. Her passing has prompted discussion about cyberbullying and social media.

Ms Kimura was well regarded by the wrestling industry. On 4 January, Ms Kimura appeared in the opening match for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom, one of the biggest shows in the Japanese wrestling calendar. In April 2019, she wrestled in ‘the world’s most famous arena’ Madison Square Garden.

She was also one of the major stars of Terrace House, remembered for a particularly explosive confrontation with another housemate. Netflix has delayed streaming of new episodes since her passing.

This incident was greeted with abuse by a portion of the show’s fanbase. Ms Kimura mentioned in a worrying series of tweets that she had received around 100 messages a day from the show’s fans, condemning her for her actions. She said that this had taken a toll on her mental health.

Racism has also been cited as part of the cyberbullying (Ms Kimura had Indonesian heritage).

If this article brings up issues for you, help is available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

Invalid OAuth access token.
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top