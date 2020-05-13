Reality star and wrestler’s death prompts cyber bulling discussion

Content warning: This article contains discussion about suicide and self-harm.

Japanese pro wrestler and Terrace House star Hana Kimura passed away on Saturday, 23 May.

She was 22.

It appears that online bullying played a role in Ms Kimura taking her own life.

The joshi company that employed Ms Kimura, Wonder Ring Stardom, released a statement confirming her passing.

Stardom fans,



We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away.



Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.



We appreciate your support during this difficult time. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 23, 2020

Another statement released by the company said that Hana, “marched to the beat of her own drum.”



“She was funny, charismatic and a truly kind person. The worldwide outpouring of emotion has been a blessing to the Stardom family. Surely Hana is looking down and smiling at all of the love. Be kind to one another, and thank you.”

Tributes for Ms Kimura have since flowed in from all over the world. Her passing has prompted discussion about cyberbullying and social media.

Hana Kimura was 22.



Please let that sink in…22. She had her whole life in front of her.



Online bullying should not be part of life.

It damn sure should not be part of death.



Hana Kimura was 22. #RIPHanaKimura pic.twitter.com/xKTBYzaoIt — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 23, 2020

AEW and the wrestling community mourn the passing of Hana Kimura. May she Rest In Peace, and our thoughts are with her family, her friends, and her fans. pic.twitter.com/gouuu3xG5y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020

Ms Kimura was well regarded by the wrestling industry. On 4 January, Ms Kimura appeared in the opening match for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom, one of the biggest shows in the Japanese wrestling calendar. In April 2019, she wrestled in ‘the world’s most famous arena’ Madison Square Garden.



She was also one of the major stars of Terrace House, remembered for a particularly explosive confrontation with another housemate. Netflix has delayed streaming of new episodes since her passing.

This incident was greeted with abuse by a portion of the show’s fanbase. Ms Kimura mentioned in a worrying series of tweets that she had received around 100 messages a day from the show’s fans, condemning her for her actions. She said that this had taken a toll on her mental health.

Racism has also been cited as part of the cyberbullying (Ms Kimura had Indonesian heritage).

If this article brings up issues for you, help is available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14.