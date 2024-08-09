  • Home
    The Islamic Perspective on Jesus
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    How do we understand being creative?
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
Rachel Collis concert to raise money for Early Morning Centre

Yarralumla Uniting Church will host singer/songwriter Rachel Collis for a concert on Friday 6 September. The concert will raise money for the Early Morning Centre, a ministry of Canberra City Uniting Church which serves the most vulnerable of Canberra.

James Ellis is a Student Minister at Yarralumla. He said that the concert was an opportunity for people to experience music inspired by faith in an intimate and personal setting – and an opportunity to raise money for the Early Morning Centre.

“For $25 a ticket, you get a fabulous concert, a donation to a wonderful cause, and a nice supper afterwards,” Mr Ellis said.

“You’re practically being paid to come.”

Rachel Collis has been described by reviewers as a, “a welcome jolt back to the time of Carole King and Joni Mitchell.”

A classically trained pianist and vocalist, Ms Collis has a German/Linguistics degree and a Masters of Music in Composition and Music Production from the Australian Institute of Music.

Ms Collis’ songs explore themes of love and life, faith, and justice. She is a proud member of Berowra Uniting Church.

Rachel Collis’ concert at Yarralumla Uniting Church takes place on Friday 6 September at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25/20 and are available here or at the door.

For more information visit Rachel Collis’ official website here.

