In today’s digital world where consumerism and the pursuit of more have become the norm, the idea of finding joy in simple living might seem counterintuitive.

It’s human nature to actively seek out experiences that bring us happiness—taking a trip, watching an uplifting movie, buying a new dress. But it’s life’s simple pleasures—the moments, sensations, and actions that we experience, feel, and do every day, often without taking notice—that can lead to an unequivocal amount of joy that we otherwise take for granted.

I’ve been living a (relatively) simple life for the past sox months and in my journey, I’ve discovered that simple living isn’t about the deprivation of materials and experiences, it’s about making conscious choices that align with my values and bringing me closer to what truly matters. For me, those things include early morning meditation and coffee with my partner, eating simple food, reading a book, and going for a sunny walk. These activities might seem ordinary, but in their simplicity, they offer profound contentment.

Key Lessons for Living a Simple Life

Living simply doesn’t happen overnight; it takes commitment and genuine interest. Here are some creative ways I’ve discovered on my journey that might help you as you begin your own path to simple living.

Know your values: So often, so many of us rush through life doing all the things that society tells us to do … without stopping to ask ourselves what we actually want. Ask yourself what you value. What is most important to you? Once you decide on your life values and goals, begin by saying NO to anything that doesn’t align with them.

Start with small changes: Embracing simple living doesn’t require a complete lifestyle overhaul. Start making small, manageable changes, like decluttering your space, setting aside time for the things you love, and jotting down your focus points at the start of the week/month. These small steps will help you focus on what truly matters, making it easier to give up unnecessary distractions.

Let go: We as humans create our struggles. All the stress, all the frustrations and disappointments, all the busyness and rushing – we create these with attachments in our heads. Living simply is the exercise of letting go of these struggles and focusing on what truly matters

Prioritise what matters: One of the most important and challenging aspects of embracing simple living has been learning to prioritise what truly matters, which often involves saying ‘No’. At times, saying ‘No felt almost impossible—whether it was to plans with friends, projects at work, or family obligations. I found myself saying yes far too often, scattering my energy and focus until I was spread too thin. Over time, I’ve come to understand that saying ‘No’ is one of the ultimate forms of self-care.

Practice Mindfulness: Simple living is deeply intertwined with mindfulness. Whether it’s during eating, spending time with your family, or even creating something – being fully present in the moment will allow you to enjoy the little things.

Reducing Screen-Time: We all know that excessive phone usage can negatively impact our lives by increasing stress, reducing focus, disrupting sleep, and eventually consuming us mentally. Instead of spending too much time on your phone, try using that time to connect with nature or engage in activities that bring you joy. Different strategies work for different people, but personally, I avoid using my phone for an hour after waking up and an hour before going to bed. This helps me plan my day in the morning and wind down at night, free from distractions

Build Systems, Habits & Routines: Chaos, clutter, and disorganisation all go hand in hand. Implementing simple go-to systems that allow you to do the tasks without much thought or added stress makes a huge difference in day-to-day life. Knowing exactly how you will approach something often takes away some of the stress of doing it.

Resources

If you’re interested in exploring simple living further, here are two books I’ve found very inspiring:

Don’t Believe Everything You Think by Joseph Nguyen explores how our thoughts often distort reality, leading to unnecessary stress and suffering. The book teaches how to question and reframe thinking patterns to achieve greater peace, happiness, and clarity in life.

The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest is about overcoming self-sabotage and transforming personal challenges into opportunities for growth. The book explores how to identify and dismantle the barriers we create for ourselves, ultimately empowering readers to achieve their goals and live more fulfilling lives.

As we simplify our lives, we might find that true happiness doesn’t come from acquiring more, rather it comes from appreciating more. And when the complexity our lives grows, it’ll be time to renew our commitment to living simply.

If you’re curious about simple living, I encourage you to give it a try, and don’t forget to start small. You might be surprised at how much joy you can find in the simple things.