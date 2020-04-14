  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Creating a sacred space in your home
    Creating a sacred space in your home
    This Easter, it is Holy Saturday that holds the key
    This Easter, it is Holy Saturday that holds the key
    Holy week: A week set apart, in a time set apart
    Holy week: A week set apart, in a time set apart
    Turning inward
    Turning inward
  • Reviews
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    What does invisibility reveal?
    What does invisibility reveal?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Quirindi Uniting Church celebrates 100 years

Quirindi Uniting Church celebrates 100 years

On Friday 10 July, Quirindi Uniting Church celebrate the centenary of the laying of the foundation stone of the Munro Memorial Church. Celebrations will take place on Sunday 30 August 2020.

Originally a Presbyterian Church, Quirindi and its sister churches in Werris Creek and Murrurundi became part of the newly formed Uniting Church in 1977.

The church’s Dodd organ was dedicated and opened on 12 December 1923.

In February, Quirindi’s Venture Christian Bookshop celebrated thirty-five years of outreach and ministry to the wider community.  The church’s other outreach initiatives include involvement in the district’s hospitals and nursing homes, various community services, and participation in Operation Christmas Child. The annual ‘Blessing of the Bears’ Service has become a special and well-loved part of the church’s calendar.

Ian Lobsey wrote Through the Years in 1970 to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the church. That history is now being updated, and the books will be available at the Centenary Service. Anyone who would like a copy, and cannot attend the service can email here to obtain a copy.

Quirindi Uniting Church’s 100 year celebration takes place on Sunday 30 August. RSVP for the Celebration Service closes on 14 August via this address, or by post to PO Box 60, Quirindi NSW 2343. Alternatively, you can phone 02 6746 1664.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
0
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top