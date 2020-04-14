Quirindi Uniting Church celebrates 100 years

On Friday 10 July, Quirindi Uniting Church celebrate the centenary of the laying of the foundation stone of the Munro Memorial Church. Celebrations will take place on Sunday 30 August 2020.

Originally a Presbyterian Church, Quirindi and its sister churches in Werris Creek and Murrurundi became part of the newly formed Uniting Church in 1977.

The church’s Dodd organ was dedicated and opened on 12 December 1923.

In February, Quirindi’s Venture Christian Bookshop celebrated thirty-five years of outreach and ministry to the wider community. The church’s other outreach initiatives include involvement in the district’s hospitals and nursing homes, various community services, and participation in Operation Christmas Child. The annual ‘Blessing of the Bears’ Service has become a special and well-loved part of the church’s calendar.

Ian Lobsey wrote Through the Years in 1970 to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the church. That history is now being updated, and the books will be available at the Centenary Service. Anyone who would like a copy, and cannot attend the service can email here to obtain a copy.

Quirindi Uniting Church’s 100 year celebration takes place on Sunday 30 August. RSVP for the Celebration Service closes on 14 August via this address, or by post to PO Box 60, Quirindi NSW 2343. Alternatively, you can phone 02 6746 1664.