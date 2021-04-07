  • Home
Quirindi to celebrate centenary

Quirindi to celebrate centenary

On 30 May 2021, Quirindi Uniting Church will celebrate the centenary of the first Service held in the Munro Memorial Church. Originally a Presbyterian Church, Quirindi and its sister churches in Werris Creek and Murrurundi became part of the newly formed Uniting Church in 1977.

Many members of the congregation are active in the running of the Venture Christian Bookshop, which in February celebrated thirty-six years of outreach and ministry to the wider community. Other outreach includes involvement in the district’s hospitals and nursing homes, various community services, and participation in Operation Christmas Child. The Blessing of the Bears Service has become a special and well-loved part of the Church calendar.

Ian Lobsey, who wrote ‘Through the Years’ in 1970 to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the church, is updating that history, and the book will be available for purchase at the Centenary Service.

A Centenary Service for Munro Memorial Church, Quirindi, will be held on Sunday 30 May 2021. It starts at 10.30am and will be followed by a light luncheon.

The service was initially planned for 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, contact 02 6746 1664 or email barbnwayne@bigpond.com

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

