Quirindi centenary celebrations delayed

Quirindi centenary celebrations delayed

Quirindi Uniting Church has “reluctantly” decided to delay their centenary service, organisers say.

The event, originally scheduled for 30 August, will now instead take place on 30 May 2021. Several factors contributed to the rescheduling, including uncertainty as to when current policies to combat the spread of COVID-19 will be lifted.

Despite the delay, the event still coincides with a monumental date for Quirindi Uniting Church, as 30 May 2021 marks 100 years since the first worship service took place in the church building.

Quirindi Uniting Church was originally a Presbyterian church. 10 July marks the centenary of the laying of the foundation stone of the Munro Memorial Church.

In February, Quirindi’s Venture Christian Bookshop celebrated thirty-five years of outreach and ministry to the wider community.  The church’s other outreach initiatives include involvement in the district’s hospitals and nursing homes, various community services, and participation in Operation Christmas Child. The annual ‘Blessing of the Bears’ Service has become a special and well-loved part of the church’s calendar.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

