Quakers Hill celebrates Christmas in July

Serving everything from French toast to KFC and singing carols, Quakers Hill Uniting Church recently ran a Christmas in July service that drew new people along.

Mark Watson is Youth and Young Adults Worker at Quakers Hill Uniting Church.

“We are blessed with such gifted and passionate young people, and they have also been instrumental in encouraging friends and family to join us in our worship of God at Night Church,” he said.



“A few people had sent out messages (some were messages through Discord channels), inviting friends to come over for Christmas.”

“We counted 49 people (at least seen who were first time attenders) who joined together to share a Christmas meal (everything from ham to French toast to KFC). We also sang some carols and took time to be thankful to God for everything He has done in and through the night services.”

Mr Watson told Insights that the service capped off a six-month experiment in alternating church styles.

“Our monthly Night Church had two distinct ‘flavours’ or styles that ran on alternating months. We want to create a consistent service that unites the strengths of both styles and unite the two teams as well. Our hope is that by doing this we can be more intentional at every service in the way we love one another, and in the way we provide welcome, love, and acceptance to those that come along. Ultimately, our aim is that we can provide a weekly Night Church that gives even more opportunities for people to experience God’s rich and powerful love.”

“We set a plan at the start of the year (2024) to do six months of both styles of services, finishing with a celebration service in July. We themed it Christmas in July because Christmas is a time of great celebration for what God did in sending Jesus, His son, as saviour to the world. From 25 August, we will have a new and united Night Church, which is at 6:30pm on the last Sunday of every month.”

“One key attribute of our Night Church at Quakers Hill Uniting is that the youth and young adults play a key role in the leadership and the running of the service. Youth and young adults are serving in all areas including hosting, welcoming, worship music, praying, and sharing the Bible message.”

“Our Night Church has a real strength in that people are enthusiastic in coming together in love and in service of God. Many people from a range of backgrounds and ages serve alongside each other to create a wonderful time of fellowship and worship of Jesus. Without this uniting love in Jesus and an attitude of welcome amongst our youth and young adults, it really wouldn’t be as amazing as it is.”

Quakers Hill Uniting Church’s next evening service takes place on Sunday 25 August, at 6:30pm. All are welcome. For more information, visit their Facebook page here.