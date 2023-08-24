Pray.com launches Heroes in the Bible series

Pray.com, has announced a new series, “Heroes in the Bible” with Dr. Tony Evans, focused on the life of King David.

The first episode of the series, “Chapter 1: A Rejected God,” begins with Saul, the first king of Israel. Further episodes introduce David’s humble beginnings and follow through to his eventual ascension as king. New episodes release weekly beginning this month, with 30 episodes planned.

The series’ creators say it will focus on ordinary people, reminding listeners that the same God who strengthened His people back then is the same God who exists and strengthens us today

“When you understand that the greatness of God affects our ability to handle the ‘giants of life,’ it will encourage, inspire and challenge all of us to our faith in God and our growth in Jesus Christ,” Dr Evans said.



“David’s story is one that should, can and will equip every believer to understand that the giants we face don’t have to have the last word in our lives.”

Dr. Evans is a pastor, teacher, author and speaker. “I’m excited to have [listeners] join me on this new podcast, ‘Heroes in the Bible,’” Dr. Evans said.

Max Bard is Pray.com’s VP of Content.

“We are very honoured to release Heroes in the Bible, enriched by the profound insights and expertise of Dr Tony Evans,” Mr Bard said.

“This series innovatively weaves biblical narratives, providing an engaging exploration of Scripture that reveals the intricate interconnections within its events. It promises to enthrall all listeners eager to delve deep into the intricacies of the Bible.”

In addition to “Heroes in the Bible,” Pray.com hosts podcasts, meditative and reflective prayers, and Bible resources. Find “Heroes in the Bible” and other prayer and faith-based audio content at www.pray.com/podcasts, or on Apple or Spotify.