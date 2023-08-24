Micah Australia women’s delegation lobby parliament

On 9 August, Micah Australia send 45 women leaders to Canberra. They represented 12 different Church denominations and Micah’s coalition of Aid and Development members.

The meetings dealt with a wide range of topics related to a state of ‘polycrisis’ where severe and mutually reinforcing shocks – including COVID-19, rising conflict and climate change – threaten to derail aid organisations’ hard earned progress.

Micah Australia members met with some 40 Politicians, to discuss the positive role Australia can play in helping to create a safer world for all.

The group held a banner signed by over 300 women in Micah’s Women Leaders Network earlier this year.



The Uniting Church was represented at the meeting by President Rev. Sharon Hollis, UnitingWorld’s Dr Sureka Goringe, General Secretary National Council of Churches in Australia Liz Stone, and Moderator-elect Rev. Mata Havea Hiliau.