    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Why faith and holiness still matter
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
    Present your bodies as a living sacrifice (Romans 12; Pentecost 13A)
    A closer look at mentoring and discipleship
    A closer look at mentoring and discipleship
    Parables, riddles, and allegories: the craft of Jewish storytelling
    Parables, riddles, and allegories: the craft of Jewish storytelling
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world's most deadly weapon
    Exploring the moral ambiguity of creating the world’s most deadly weapon
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    Barbie – a slick subversive conversation starter
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
    A globe-trotting mission tackles the threat of AI
Home
Micah Australia women’s delegation lobby parliament

On 9 August, Micah Australia send 45 women leaders to Canberra. They represented 12 different Church denominations and Micah’s coalition of Aid and Development members.

The meetings dealt with a wide range of topics related to a state of ‘polycrisis’ where severe and mutually reinforcing shocks – including COVID-19, rising conflict and climate change – threaten to derail aid organisations’ hard earned progress.

Micah Australia members met with some 40 Politicians, to discuss the positive role Australia can play in helping to create a safer world for all.

The group held a banner signed by over 300 women in Micah’s Women Leaders Network earlier this year.

The Uniting Church was represented at the meeting by President Rev. Sharon Hollis, UnitingWorld’s Dr Sureka Goringe, General Secretary National Council of Churches in Australia Liz Stone, and Moderator-elect Rev. Mata Havea Hiliau.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

