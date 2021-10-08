Poverty and the will to survive writ large in Maid

Review: Maid

Starring: Margaret Qualley, Andie McDowell

The stark realities of living below the poverty line, cleaning toilets, fleeing domestic violence and a less than stellar family of origin, are all writ large in the Netflix limited series Maid.

As the ultra-violent Squid Game has worked its way up to the most-watched show on the streamer and given a front seat to the poor being exploited by the rich in a literal battle to the death, Maid made its way onto Netflix with little fanfare, but is a far more emotional journey and is essentially in the same space – the yawning gap between the very rich and those who clean their houses.

We take the front row seat and look at life on the poverty line, with the adaptation of Stephanie Land’s memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. We follow Alex (Margaret Qualley), and her daughter Maddy through what could have been tough going for ten 50 minute episodes in this limited series. Just as Alex gets a break after escaping from her abusive husband, the rug is pulled in spectacular fashion as she navigates welfare, domestic violence housing, her undiagnosed bipolar mother, Paula (played by Qualley’s real mother, Andie MacDowell), her alcoholic abusive and controlling husband and assorted other people in her life.

The story is told with the camera focussed carefully on Alex. In every scene, we experience her life, her lack of money (appearing on screen and disappearing as she pays for groceries and petrol), her flashes of memory and childhood trauma. This kind of storytelling — for instance, one scene where Alex feels so overwhelmed that she hears a lawyer basically saying “legal” over and over – could have been gimmicky but they disarm rather than distract making the viewer feel as overwhelmed as Alex.

There is some clever direction from a series of directors, and in later episodes when Alex’s deteriorating mental health is highlighted it is gripping viewing.

The character studies of the houses Alex clean give you insight into the good Samaritans in her midst and her understandable reticence to accept help and feel like a charity case.

Maid is careful in how it details each step of Alex’s attempt to escape poverty, so that little things that would be forgettable elsewhere — a small job going well, a friend opening her door without judgment, a lawyer offering to represent her for free — all land with thunderbolt force. Have tissues handy as much for the happy parts as the sad.

As one of Alex’s first housecleaning clients Regina (Anika Noni Rose), a wealthy attorney who is in the process of adopting a child says to her – “Work is the one thing you can count on. Everything else is fragile.”

All 10 episodes of Maid are on Netflix now