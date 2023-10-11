Home
Pitt Street Uniting Church to host ‘The Visitation’ Exhibition

Pitt Street Uniting Church is hosting ‘The Visitation’ Exhibition by Queensland-based artist Kerry Holland from 3 November 2023 to 21 January 2024.

The exhibition’s theme is based on Luke 1:56. In a statement, the artist wrote, “Mary stayed with Elizabeth for about three months then returned home.”

“This sentence in The Visitation narrative caught my attention,” she said.

“With paint and clay in a nonfigurative, experiential manner, I have considered how that extended time might have been for these two women who each found themselves pregnant by the grace of God, discerning meaning together over an extended time, making food, eating, working, walking and sharing story.”

“I enjoyed the surprise of what emerged as I made art, pondering their situation and the legacy of it, and trusting that the colour, texture and form would speak.”

Kerry Holland, is based in Brisbane. Her art works include contemporary symbolic abstract paintings, portraits, and  handbuilt ceramics.

For more information on Pitt Street Uniting Church, visit their website here.

About Insights

