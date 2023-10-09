At Her Table to foster a greater sense of community

On Sunday, 15 October, At Her Table will host a facilitated conversation exploring the theme ‘Making Space for You: How not to lose yourself in the midst of juggling people, priorities and plans’.

Lauren Harkness created At Her Table, as a way of developing and maintaining social connection virtually throughout the pandemic.

At Her Table is a social enterprise to bring women together as a community to enjoy conversation and food together.

Ms Harkness is now hosting face-to-face events, which she hopes will bring back social connection lost during the pandemic.

The events are centered around themes of familiar faces, friendship and exploring spirituality.

Sunday’s event is the first in a series over the coming months aimed to assist women in varying stages of life to develop greater social connection.

Lauren and special event co-host Sally Dooley are excited to welcome you to the At Her Table community.

At Her Table takes place at the Sanctuary in Narrabundah on Sunday, 15 October from 3 to 5pm. For more information or to purchase your ticket visit the Humantix page here.