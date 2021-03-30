  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Four in five Australians are open to a spiritual conversation
    Four in five Australians are open to a spiritual conversation
    Sensitivity to “the Jews” as we celebrate Easter
    Sensitivity to “the Jews” as we celebrate Easter
    Palm Sunday Peace Rallies this weekend
    Palm Sunday Peace Rallies this weekend
    Stations of the Cross opens next week
    Stations of the Cross opens next week
  • Reviews
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
    Life moves quickly
    Life moves quickly
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    A story about redemption and reawakening
    What is the value of a mentor?
    What is the value of a mentor?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Palm Sunday Peace March returns to the streets

Palm Sunday Peace March returns to the streets

With the 2020 Palm Sunday Peace March events moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s rallies taking place was something of a return to pre-COVID days.

The rallies went ahead in capital cities. They called for the federal government to release asylum seekers held in detention, provide all refugees with permanent visas, and to provide basic income support for people in the community while their refugee status is assessed.

Precautions stood as a reminder of the pandemic, however, as people at the rallies socially distanced and registered for contact tracing purposes.

The Uniting Church was represented by several congregations and individuals at the Sydney rally.

Rev. Tara Curlewis addressed the crowd gathered at Belmore Park. She pointed out that the crowd during the first Palm Sunday, when Jesus entered Jerusalem, called out “Hosanna, hosana” which means “Please save us.”

“It’s a cry that refugees around the world are making today. Please save us from detention. Please deliver us,” Rev. Curlewis said.

She added that Jesus modelled a different approach to what the government of his day gave, a nonviolent approach that reached out to society’s most marginalised.

“The entry of Jesus that day was different, because people saw that…he spoke truth to power and he confronted the religious authorities of the day. The crowd wanted the difference that Jesus offered that day,” Rev. Curlewis said.

“The churches have always supported refugees and asylum seekers.”

Rev. Curlewis pointed to the arrival of asylum seekers from Uganda in the 1960s as an example of where the government had supported the successful integration of asylum seekers into the Australian community, with church’s support.

Video of the rally is available online here.

Palm Sunday marks the biblical story of Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem.

The Palm Sunday Peace March has a long history, dating back to the 1980s. The rally draws together people from a number of faith traditions, including none at all.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

We need your help! 📣 Please, click the link below…
So they took branches of palm trees and went out t…
Professor Alison Ritter from UNSW, Drug Policy Mod…
TIME IS RUNNING OUT TO PREVENT CATASTROPHE IN PNG!…
Did you know that United Theological College (Sydn…
Got a favourite sign from today’s #March4Justice r…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square
Twitter
Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top