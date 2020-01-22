“Outstanding” theologian joins UTC

Dr Alexandra Robinson will be joining the United Theological College faculty in February 2020 as associate lecturer in New Testament studies.

Dr Robinson is the author of Jude on the Attack: A Comparative Analysis of the Epistle of Jude, Jewish Judgement Oracles, and Greco-Roman Invective.



She told Insights that she was “thrilled to have the opportunity to teach New Testament at UTC, particularly alongside such an incredible faculty and team.”



“Studying the Bible at seminary was one of the highlights of my life and I look forward to helping students capture the wonder and joy of studying the Scriptures,” Dr Robinson said.



“I just hope I can inspire them to enjoy exegesis as much as I do.”

“The other thing that excites me about this role is that the students who come through the college will either go on to do higher degree research, move into ministry or go back into the workplace/community better equipped to share the gospel and serve at their local church. What they learn at college matters and will impact their lives whether it be formal ministry or discipling their own kids, community or church family.”

“There are not a great number of New Testament positions going each year, and even fewer that are made available to women and so I feel honoured to be selected to take up this role.”

Dr Robinson is currently working on two research projects. The first of these is a modification of her research on Jude, which will be made into a short book targeted towards laypeople.



“The premise of this project is to equip people in the pews to engage with this somewhat unfamiliar and complex book,” she said.

The other project is focuses on 2 Peter, using redaction criticism to better understand the polemical setting into which the writer is speaking.

UTC Principal Peter Walker praised Dr Robinson’s appointment.



“Dr Robinson’s love for the Bible is infectious, her scholarship is outstanding, and I have no doubt her classroom will bring the scriptures alive for students,” he said.

Dr Robinson is not the only new appointment starting at UTC this Semester, with Rev. Dr Ockert Meyerstarting as the new Lecturer in Preaching, Worship and Theology in February 2020.

Dr Robinson’s book, Jude on the Attack, is available to purchase here. It is also available at Camden Theological Library.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor