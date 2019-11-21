  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    The church and toxic masculinity
    The church and toxic masculinity
    In defence of the Pharisees: on humility and righteousness
    In defence of the Pharisees: on humility and righteousness
    What does it mean to pray?
    What does it mean to pray?
    Looking at biblical ‘inspiration’
    Looking at biblical ‘inspiration’
  • Reviews
    A cut above the rest
    A cut above the rest
    Christmas romance and redemption
    Christmas romance and redemption
    Unwriting the past and rewriting the future
    Unwriting the past and rewriting the future
    Why do we have to suffer?
    Why do we have to suffer?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
New lecturer to start at United Theological College

New lecturer to start at United Theological College

Rev. Dr Ockert Myer will start as United Theological College’s new Lecturer in Preaching, Worship and Theology in February 2020.

United Theological College (UTC) Principal Rev. Peter Walker said that Rev. Dr Myer’s appointment would bring a wealth of experience in preaching and theology.

“Ockert is one of the finest preachers in the Uniting Church, and one of its finest theological minds,” Rev. Walker said.

“Every student, and all preachers seeking to refresh their love for preaching, will be enriched by his presence at the College”.

Rev. Dr Myer is a Uniting Church Minister. His congregational experience took place in South Africa, the Netherlands, and Australia, and he completed his doctoral studies at Stellenbosch and Leiden Universities. He also has taught homiletics at the same time.

Rev. Dr Myer will have his closure of ministry service at Wesley Canberra Uniting Church on 1 December.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
1
0
0
0
1
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top