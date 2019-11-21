New lecturer to start at United Theological College
Rev. Dr Ockert Myer will start as United Theological College’s new Lecturer in Preaching, Worship and Theology in February 2020.
United Theological College (UTC) Principal Rev. Peter Walker said that Rev. Dr Myer’s appointment would bring a wealth of experience in preaching and theology.
“Ockert is one of the finest preachers in the Uniting Church, and one of its finest theological minds,” Rev. Walker said.
“Every student, and all preachers seeking to refresh their love for preaching, will be enriched by his presence at the College”.
Rev. Dr Myer is a Uniting Church Minister. His congregational experience took place in South Africa, the Netherlands, and Australia, and he completed his doctoral studies at Stellenbosch and Leiden Universities. He also has taught homiletics at the same time.
Rev. Dr Myer will have his closure of ministry service at Wesley Canberra Uniting Church on 1 December.
Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor
UPCOMING EVENTS
Art from the heart of the Cross20/11/2019 - 01/12/2019
Finding the Heart of the Nation07/12/2019
North Ryde Twilight Community Market - Christmas Special14/12/2019
Pulse Under the Stars18/01/2020
Retreat Yourself31/01/2020 - 02/02/2020
- See more events
Connect With Us
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.