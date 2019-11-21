New lecturer to start at United Theological College

Rev. Dr Ockert Myer will start as United Theological College’s new Lecturer in Preaching, Worship and Theology in February 2020.



United Theological College (UTC) Principal Rev. Peter Walker said that Rev. Dr Myer’s appointment would bring a wealth of experience in preaching and theology.



“Ockert is one of the finest preachers in the Uniting Church, and one of its finest theological minds,” Rev. Walker said.



“Every student, and all preachers seeking to refresh their love for preaching, will be enriched by his presence at the College”.



Rev. Dr Myer is a Uniting Church Minister. His congregational experience took place in South Africa, the Netherlands, and Australia, and he completed his doctoral studies at Stellenbosch and Leiden Universities. He also has taught homiletics at the same time.

Rev. Dr Myer will have his closure of ministry service at Wesley Canberra Uniting Church on 1 December.

