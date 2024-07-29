  • Home
  • Features
    Controversy, Context, and Creativity in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
    Controversy, Context, and Creativity in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony
    Deeds and Words Are Definitely a Balancing Act
    Deeds and Words Are Definitely a Balancing Act
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
  • Reviews
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Celebrating Armenian-Australian connections and Cinematic legends
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Fragile Male Pride Laid Bare in Birdeater
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    Lee Isaac Chung Brings Climate Reality to Twisters
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
  • News
Home
Our Anthem’s Humble Beginnings

Our Anthem’s Humble Beginnings

As the Australian Olympic team takes to the world stage over the next fortnight, and we proudly sing our national anthem, it’s worth pausing to reflect on the remarkable story behind this iconic song.

Central to this story is St Stephen’s Uniting Church on Macquarie Street Sydney.

It was here that the journey of “Advance Australia Fair” began. A man named Peter Dodds McCormick, a stonemason by trade and a passionate member of the church choir, would become the architect of our national identity.

McCormick’s musical talent caught the eye of the Reverend Hugh Darling, who encouraged him to join the church choir. Little did they know that this would be the first step in a journey that would culminate in the creation of a song that would unite a nation.

A gifted composer, McCormick penned around 30 patriotic songs.

Among these was “Advance Australia Fair,” first performed publicly in 1878. The song quickly captured the hearts of Australians, culminating in its adoption as our national anthem in 1974.

So, the next time you hear our anthem echoing through a stadium, remember the humble beginnings of this great Australian song, and the vital role played by St Stephen’s Uniting Church in its creation.

Share

Picture of Adrian Drayton

Adrian Drayton

Managing Editor of Insights

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top