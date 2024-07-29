Our Anthem’s Humble Beginnings

As the Australian Olympic team takes to the world stage over the next fortnight, and we proudly sing our national anthem, it’s worth pausing to reflect on the remarkable story behind this iconic song.

Central to this story is St Stephen’s Uniting Church on Macquarie Street Sydney.

It was here that the journey of “Advance Australia Fair” began. A man named Peter Dodds McCormick, a stonemason by trade and a passionate member of the church choir, would become the architect of our national identity.

McCormick’s musical talent caught the eye of the Reverend Hugh Darling, who encouraged him to join the church choir. Little did they know that this would be the first step in a journey that would culminate in the creation of a song that would unite a nation.

A gifted composer, McCormick penned around 30 patriotic songs.

Among these was “Advance Australia Fair,” first performed publicly in 1878. The song quickly captured the hearts of Australians, culminating in its adoption as our national anthem in 1974.

So, the next time you hear our anthem echoing through a stadium, remember the humble beginnings of this great Australian song, and the vital role played by St Stephen’s Uniting Church in its creation.