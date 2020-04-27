  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Walking on sacred ground: making sense of Anzac
    Walking on sacred ground: making sense of Anzac
    Creating a sacred space in your home
    Creating a sacred space in your home
    This Easter, it is Holy Saturday that holds the key
    This Easter, it is Holy Saturday that holds the key
    Holy week: A week set apart, in a time set apart
    Holy week: A week set apart, in a time set apart
  • Reviews
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    Does suffering bring us closer to God?
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    What does invisibility reveal?
    What does invisibility reveal?
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Orange Uniting Church: Connecting hospital patients to the outside world

Orange Uniting Church: Connecting hospital patients to the outside world

When Orange Uniting Church became aware of the conditions that COVID-19 patients were facing, they quickly came up with a practical way to support patients at their local hospital, donating two iPads.

The idea came about as people became more aware of the social effects that people were suffering as a part of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Orange has a large regional hospital which, like all hospitals, has visitor restrictions. Patients in the hospital are only allowed one visitor at a time, and COVID-19 patients are not allowed any visitors.

Rev. Andrew Cunningham is Minister of the Word at Orange Uniting Church. He told Insights that the idea first came up when the church’s members saw news reports about COVID-19 patients dying alone as a result of the virus.

“As a church we wondered how we could assist people in maintaining contact with family, friends and professionals,” he recalled.

“I raised the issue with the other churches in town, and then approached the hospital with the suggestion of purchasing tablets for the above reasons, but also said that we were open to offering support in another way if that was more helpful.”

The hospital, as it turned out, was pleased to get the offer, as this could happen quicker than going through their own processes.

 “They were very aware of the effect that social distance was having on patients,” Rev. Cunningham said.

“So far Orange Uniting Church has purchased two Samsung tablets and they have been used to support social workers in connecting with each other, and will be used to help inpatients connect to Centrelink and other services as well as connecting people to family and friends as they await results for COVID-19, or are isolated because of COVID-19.”

With the initiative underway, it looks like more local churches may get involved.

“Since we have donated the tablets, three other churches in town have contributed to the fund and there is now enough to buy a further three if they are required,” Rev. Cunningham said.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
0
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top