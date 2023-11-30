‘Oh, you shouldn’t have’ – Christmas gift waste expected to top $900 million

More than six million Australians expect to receive presents they will not use or wear and the bulk of these unwanted gifts are destined for landfill, according to a new survey conducted by the Australia Institute.

Nearly a third of the 1,379 people surveyed expect to receive Christmas presents that will go to waste, worth an estimated $921 million.

According to the results, nine in 10 (89 percent) of people receive presents while 30 percent, or about 6.1 million adults, expected to receive gifts they will not use or wear

This Christmas waste represents a value of $921 million.

Nearly half (48 percent) of those surveyed would rather people not buy them gifts at Christmas.

Most people (78 percent) like buying Christmas gifts for others

When buying for others, 46 percent say they do not think about how those gifts will be eventually disposed of

Three in five (59 percent) agree it is better for the economy when people buy fewer things that go unused

Three in five (61 percent) had a Christmas tree last year and, of those, 85 percent intended to reuse it.

Nina Gbor is director of the Waste & Circular Economy program at the Australia Institute.

“Most of us love buying gifts for our loved ones, but 275,000 tonnes of them – or $921 million worth – are set to go unused or unworn,” she said.

“The bulk of these unused presents are destined for landfill, wasting money, and adding to plastic pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and the climate crisis.”

“But nearly half of us would rather not receive presents at all, suggesting it’s time to shake up our spending habits this Christmas.”

“Gifting experiences, homemade presents, gift cards or donations in someone’s name are great alternatives to presents that would otherwise gather dust or go to waste.”

“Buying fewer presents and focusing on quality over quantity does not just help save the environment, it also spares our wallets during the cost of living crisis.”

To purchase a gift that helps communities around the world, UnitingWorld’s Everything In Common campaign is available here.

Tear Australia’s Useful Gifts website is available here.