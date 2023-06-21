  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Not peace, but a sword (Matt 10; Pentecost 4A)
    Not peace, but a sword (Matt 10; Pentecost 4A)
    “Go nowhere among the Gentiles” (Matt 10:5): the mission of Jesus in the book of origins
    “Go nowhere among the Gentiles” (Matt 10:5): the mission of Jesus in the book of origins
    “In you all the families of the earth shall be blessed” (Gen 12; Pentecost 2A)
    “In you all the families of the earth shall be blessed” (Gen 12; Pentecost 2A)
    Church planting: The work of the Spirit
    Church planting: The work of the Spirit
  • Reviews
    A well-weaved web
    A well-weaved web
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
    A much-need revolution
    A much-need revolution
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
  • News
  • Events
Home
NSW Aboriginal Land Council to support Yes campaign

NSW Aboriginal Land Council to support Yes campaign

The NSW Aboriginal Land Council has announced it formally endorses the Yes campaign in this year’s referendum on a Voice to Parliament.

The decision was made last week at a full council meeting of NSWALC.  Representatives from the Uluru Dialogue have met with NSWALC Councillors and presented at NSWALC regional forums. The decision confirms NSWALC’s position and active role in the Voice debate.

“We have deliberately decided to take a stand and actively promote the Yes vote,” Chairperson Danny Chapman said.

“This wasn’t a hard decision. We have long called for a Constitutionally enshrined First Nations Voice to Parliament and a Makarrata (truth-telling) Commission. With recent polling suggesting a drop in support for the Voice, it’s important for people to hear how a Yes vote will make a real difference in Aboriginal people’s lives, especially in rural and remote areas.”

“This month represents the 40th anniversary of the Aboriginal Land Rights Act in NSW. With the Minns Government support for a Treaty process, we are hopeful for a pathway forward that supports Voice, Treaty and Truth telling,” Mr Chapman said.

The NSW Aboriginal Land Council is the largest member-based Aboriginal organisation in NSW.

The council said they are concerned by the racial discourse surrounding Voice commentary in general.

“NSWALC will promote respectful dialogue, refer community members to support services, and provide tools for community members to be supported when faced with racist discourse or actions,” Mr Chapman said.

The announcement comes after Federal Parliament approved legislation to allow the referendum to take place. The Federal Opposition opposes the Voice, with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton arguing it will “re-racialise” Australia. However, individual backbenchers and State Liberal parties have swung their support behind the proposal.

The referendum will ask Australians whether or not they wish to introduce a Voice for Indigenous people to provide feedback on proposed legislation.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top