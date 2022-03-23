Niall McKay to be inducted
Rev. Dr Niall McKay’s induction service will take place on Wednesday, 6 April.
Rev. Dr McKay started a new role with the Vital Leadership Pathways team within Uniting Mission and Education last February.
“So far I’m enjoying working with a team who are passionate about learning, faith and growth in the church,” he said.
“It has been wonderful to meet people from around the Synod – and I look forward to more.”
The induction service will be a hybrid event, taking place at the Centre for Ministry and online via Zoom.
Rev. Dr Niall McKay’s induction service takes place on Wednesday, 6 April at 6pm. The service is availahle online through this Zoom meeting link Meeting ID: 976 6349 8759.
