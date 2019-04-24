Leigh Memorial Uniting Church will host a pre-election forum on Friday, 3 May.



The forum will focus on the topic “Is ‘great’ good enough? What makes for a good city?”

The forum will give attendees the chance to field questions to Liberal, Labor, and Greens candidates for the seat of Parramatta.

These candidates include Liberal candidate Charles Camenzuli, Labor member Julie Owens, and the Greens’ Clr. Phil Bradley.

The event will be facilitated by Rev. Niall Reid, former Moderator of NSW and ACT Synod.



Julie Owens has been the federal member for Parramatta since 2004. She currently holds the seat on a margin of 7.7 percent.



The forum seeks to express Principle 3 of Parramatta Mission’s Inspire the Common Good project.

The 2019 federal election takes place on Saturday, 18 May.

The pre-election forum takes place at Leigh Memorial Uniting Church, 119 Macquarie Street, Parramatta on Friday, 3 May. The event runs from 7:30pm to 9pm. All welcome.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor