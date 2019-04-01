Scott Morrison calls election

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called the 2019 federal election.



In a press conference on Thursday, 11 April, Mr Morrison confirmed weeks of speculation announcing that the election for Saturday, 18 May.

The Prime Minister framed the election as “a clear choice” about how the nation will be managed for the next three years.

Mr Morrison met the Govenor General Sir Peter Cosgrove at Government House in Yarralumla.



Uniting Church President Dr Deirdre Palmer has previously called on Uniting Church members to consider the wider community in the lead up to the election.



“As the contest for hearts and minds begins ahead of this year’s Federal Election, I urge Australians to give priority to justice, compassion and inclusion,” said Dr Palmer.



Electoral rolls will close on 18 April, meaning that first time voters and those who have moved since the last election have a week to get enrolled or update their details on the Australian Electoral Commission’s website.



Candidates have until Tuesday, 23 April to nominate for either the House or Senate.



The House of Representatives is set to gain an additional electorate, bringing the total number of seats to 151.



Micah Australia have conducted a number of pre-election forums on Australia’s aid program.



The Uniting Church in Australia Assembly has released the vision statement, Our Vision for a Just Australia. It outlines the church’s vision for Australian society in an election year.



Image credit: ABC News.



Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor