August 2025: Living Generously by Faith

“One’s life does not consist in the abundance of possessions.” (Luke 12:15)

The lectionary readings for this month have some key recurring ideas around what it is we value in life, primarily what is it we treasure and how our lives reflect this.

Starting with Luke (12:13-21, 32-40, 49-56, 13:10-17, 14:1,7-14) we have multiple teachings from Jesus, beginning with the key idea that as followers of Christ, we are called to store up treasure in heaven. This includes being rich towards God, giving away what we have to others, not seeking greatness for ourselves, not seeking to be repaid for the good we do, but rather giving to others in ways that cannot be repaid in this lifetime.

In the midst of this, Jesus reminds us not to be afraid (12:32). This is key. When we fear, we hold tightly to what we have. When we trust, generosity flows much more easily. If we truly believe that life does not consist on the abundance of possessions, we won’t put our energy into getting, having, and then having more. We can hold lightly the material blessings we may have, and we can give freely and generously, as Jesus calls us to.

The epistle readings this month include the final Colossians passage (3:1-11) carried over from last month. Here, we thematically connect with the Luke messages of seeking treasures in heaven. Paul and Timothy call the church in Colossae to “set your mind on things that are above” (3:2). We are implored to put away the ways of the world, to put to death behaviour and language that are self-seeking, reactive, abusive and lack control. Instead, we are called to new life – resurrected life, where we are free, and can live without division.

This month we also explore the final chapters of Hebrews, for the most sustained exploration of this book for this Lectionary calendar year (11:1-3, 8-16, 29-12:2, 18-29, 13:1-8, 15-16). Again, we are called to live lives that reflect what it is we value. This includes mutual affection, hospitality, remembering those who are suffering, honouring marriage, praising God, and again, avoiding greed and sharing what we have. Indeed, sharing with others is named as the kind of sacrifice that God desires (13:16). This is our worship – living generously.

This teaching follows a beautiful reminder of the “cloud of witnesses” (12:1) who surround us. Our faith ancestors who have gone before us, and have lived and died by faith, include Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Sarah, Rahab, Gideon, Barak, Samson, Jepthath, David, and Samuel, the prophets, the people who passed through red sea, many who suffered, and many who died. For all these people, found in the vastness of deserts, mountains, cave, and holes in the ground, the unifying thread is faith. They all lived by faith, yet did not get to fully live in the promises they only saw from a distance. We then are called to live in the promised reality of Jesus, inspired by these witnesses, and run the race before us – to let go of the things of this earth that weigh us down, and live freely, with purpose and perseverance.

A brief dip into the prophets Isaiah (1:1, 10-20, 5:1-7) and Jeremiah (1:4-10, 2:4-13) affirm and expand the messages found in the other lectionary texts. God is not interested in external offerings, sacrifices, festivals and rituals, that do not reflect the lives people are living. Through the prophets, God implores a return to justice, goodness, standing up for the oppressed, the orphan and the widow. Jeremiah’s call story similarly reminds us not to be afraid to go, do, and be all that God calls us to. And through Jeremiah God calls the people back to right living, back to relationship with God.

So then, if our lives do not consist of the abundance of possessions, what do our lives consist of? If what we own does not define us, what does? Where is our treasure? How well do our lives Monday to Saturday reflect the worship we bring on a Sunday? And how might setting our mind on things of God, being rich towards God, and not being afraid, change how we live our lives?

Creator God, you bless us abundantly. Help us not to fear. Help us to live by faith. Help us to freely give as we have freely received. You are our treasure. Amen.

These Lectionary Reflections were prepared by Rev Greer Hudson – Minister at Adamstown Uniting Church