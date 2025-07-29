God’s Will Is Not Your LinkedIn Profile

Am I wasting my life?

It’s a question that tends to sneak up on you — when you’re stuck in traffic, staring at a screen, or lying in bed at 2 a.m. wondering if your life is adding up to anything that matters. You’ve prayed. You’ve listened. You’ve waited. And still, you’re not sure if you’re doing what God wants.

We’ve been raised to think there’s one big “thing” we’re meant to do — a calling, a career, a person, a purpose. And if we don’t figure it out, we might miss it. No wonder we’re anxious. We treat life like it’s a high-stakes scavenger hunt, with God dropping cryptic clues and hoping we decode them correctly.

But maybe we’ve misunderstood what God is actually asking of us.

Let’s go back to Micah 6:8:

“He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you?

To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”

That’s not a secret formula. That’s not some hidden GPS signal. That’s clear. Live justly. Love mercy. Walk with God. The rest? It unfolds.

The idea that God’s will is a single, perfect path — and if you miss it, your life is derailed — doesn’t line up with the God we see in Scripture. Take the story of Ruth. She wasn’t chasing some divine master plan. She was just being faithful. First to her mother-in-law, Naomi, and then to the new life she found in Bethlehem. Ruth made a choice rooted in love and commitment, and God used it — not because she cracked some code, but because God works through faithfulness, not perfection.

Or look at the disciples. Fishermen. Tax collectors. Not exactly tuned-in theologians. Jesus didn’t give them a career plan. He said, “Follow me.” That’s it. Not “Figure it out first.” Not “Make sure you’re on the right path.” Just “Follow me.” One step at a time.

What if purpose isn’t something you find? What if it’s something you do — right now, wherever you are?

That doesn’t mean God doesn’t care about your choices. He does. But God is less interested in whether you picked the perfect job or city and more interested in whether you’re being formed into someone who loves well. The Bible spends far more time talking about who we are becoming than where we are going.

Romans 12:2 says:

“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.

Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is — his good, pleasing and perfect will.”

It doesn’t say God’s will drops into your inbox. It says it becomes clearer as you’re transformed. As your mind is renewed. As you learn to see the world differently. This isn’t about chasing clarity; it’s about becoming someone who is rooted enough in God that you can move forward even when you don’t have all the answers.

So, what do you do when you feel stuck? When you’re not sure what’s next?

You keep showing up.

You do your job — maybe not your dream job — with kindness and diligence.

You treat people with grace.

You call your mum.

You forgive the person who doesn’t deserve it.

You make dinner.

You pray, even when it feels like silence.

You go for a walk.

You say thank you.

You open your Bible.

You tell the truth.

You help someone move.

You rest.

You keep walking.

It’s ordinary stuff. But don’t overlook it. Scripture is full of people who didn’t think they were doing much at all — just gathering manna, or building a boat, or baking bread — and God was at work in it. That’s how grace moves. Quietly. Patiently. Often without our full awareness.

You are not wasting your life if you are living it with love. You are not off track if you’re walking in step with the Spirit. You don’t have to figure everything out to be faithful.

And yes, God has a plan. But that plan is less about your job title and more about your heart. Less about the right answer and more about your relationship with Him.

So if you’re spiralling, take a breath.

You don’t need to see the whole road to take the next step.

You don’t need to feel certain to be obedient.

And you don’t need to fear missing it — because God is not hiding from you.

He’s walking with you.