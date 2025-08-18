Between Two Tears: Christian Spirituality and the Israel–Gaza War

A Wound That Speaks

This isn’t a post for comfort. This is a post for witness. The Israel–Gaza war is a wound that bleeds on both sides: blood that calls us to lament, not slogans. Children starve in Gaza, hostages lie in captivity, cities crumble, lives vanish. Yet the suffering isn’t one-sided. Israelis live in the shadow of rocket fire, trauma in shelters, grief at family tables. Here lies a tragedy that refuses simple answers.

As Christians, our faith bids us to stand in the crack where grief meets hope. We mustn’t stand for any violence, but for a vision of people made in the divine image. The cross holds no nation; it holds brokenness, and it holds both Israelis and Palestinians.

The Spiritual Form of Lament

Christian spiritual traditions teach us to grieve beneath the noise. In our liturgies, we call it lament: naming crying children, nameless victims, nameless perpetrators. We hold the cries of Gazan mothers alongside Israeli survivors. We name Hamas’ kidnapping of civilians as evil (terror frozen in ideology), and we also name Israel’s actions leading to famine, blockades, death, and forced displacement as shocking and wrong. We resist reduction, because the cross resists binary thinking: failure and hope exist side by side.

In Christ, God entered history with divine vulnerability. Jesus refused to dodge suffering; instead brought healing. Our spirituality must do the same: weeping with those who weep, refusing to gloss over suffering because we belong neither to clique nor creed, but to the suffering, crucified God who calls us to the way of wound‑bearing love.

Truth Without Partiality

Some truths are unavoidable: Hamas kidnapped and violated civilians (women, children, and elders) as hostages. That act demands condemnation. Hamas’s cruelty risked a deadly escalation. Israel’s military campaign unleashed starvation, trauma, death, and destabilization in Gaza, mostly among innocent civilians, many of them children. Blockaded cities, bombed neighborhoods, and shortages of water, medicine, and fuel: this too demands moral clarity and outcry. We cannot apologize for truth: and yet we must not weaponize it. We must speak truth rooted in lament, not in tribal vindication.

Christians must condemn the violence of Hamas and call for the return of all Israeli hostages. At the same time, Christians must refuse to be silent when our brothers and sisters in Gaza are starving. Following the way of Jesus means speaking up for those who suffer and hunger. Caring deeply for suffering civilians isn’t antisemitism, it’s following Jesus’s call to love our neighbor, whoever they are (and it’s vital for moral integrity). The world must intervene now: open crossings, deliver aid, enforce a ceasefire, and protect life before it is too late. Christ’s calling for his church remains clear: to stand with the weak and those who suffer, speak truth to power, and demand justice for all God’s children.

Christian spiritual tradition holds that justice without mercy is hollow, and mercy without justice is facile. In prayer, we carry both the names of the held Israeli hostages and the names of the Palestinians starved and cut off from life. We resist political ideologies that confine truth to a banner. We can name Hamas’s violence and Israel’s disproportionate tactics, but also God’s boundless sorrow for every single life lost.

Prayer for Both Sides

Our prayer models our spirituality. We pray for Israeli families whose loved ones are missing: in darkness, fear, and uncertainty. We pray for Gazan mothers who rise hungry, whose children’s futures are obliterated. We pray for militants who surrendered to ignorance and hate. We pray for soldiers who obeyed commands even as conscience thundered warning. We pray for regional leaders (some corrupt, some desperate) who perpetuate cycles of violence. We remember hostages taken, hostages freed, and lives unreturned.

This isn’t a prayer of neutrality, but one of presence. It’s not the prayer of naivete but of trust that the Spirit transforms even unbeaten stones. It’s the transformational prayer that refuses to let us dehumanize people on any side of history or conflict.

The Cross as a Way of Action

What does cruciform spirituality look like here? It walks differently. It looks like support for humanitarian corridors and ceasefires: not ideological debates, but corridors where aid flows, water flows, hope flows. It looks like pressuring governments to open windows for water, food, and medicine, without strings attached. It looks like volunteering for relief efforts, supporting refugee housing, and welcoming displaced people.

Cruciform ethics doesn’t shy from calling out abuses (kidnapping, rape, murder, torture, unjust imprisonment, collective punishment, starvation, ethnic cleansing, genocide, and siege tactics), but it does so without rhetorical weaponry. We call wrong “wrong,” yet promote peace. We demand accountability and also forgive reality’s frailty. We show solidarity with both Israeli civilians who buried their children and Gazans who bury their children after another night of bombs and starvation.

The church mustn’t be a chaplain to the powerful but a sanctuary for the broken. We don’t bless bombs. We bless bread. We don’t sanctify oppression. We wash feet.

The gospel will always be scandalous to those who love violence, nation, and power more than service, love, reconciliation, and truth. It blesses the humble and vulnerable, not those wielding power for personal or ideological gain. It crucifies pride and resurrects love.

Prophetic love dares to grieve. It weeps for the children buried beneath rubble, the refugee pushed aside, the earth gasping for breath. Lament is the beginning of justice. But it doesn’t end in tears. True lament becomes speech, and speech becomes action. The weeping disciple of Jesus rises to confront kings, systems, and silence. Grief cracks the heart open wide enough to carry courage.

This kind of prophetic love means we refuse to turn away from suffering, no matter whose story it is. Grief draws us into deep compassion for immigrants fleeing danger, refugees without a home, the homeless sleeping in doorways, those trapped in poverty or addiction, and families of Israeli hostages longing for return. It also opens our eyes to the staggering crisis in Gaza, where over 1.1 million people now face starvation. Lament doesn’t leave us in silence; it calls us to raise our voice and take action, to protect life, demand justice, and live out a love that refuses to choose between victims. Compassion rooted in grief will constantly speak, and it will never stop moving toward those who are wounded.

Beyond Bunker Mentalities

Nationalism shrinks the heart. Tribal identity makes vacuums in compassion. Yet resurrection rises where walls fall. The risen Christ doesn’t wear a flag. Followers of that example cross borders, break bread, sit with strangers, and lose the language of siege.

In Christian spiritual theology, we follow a crucified stranger and worship a risen alien. The risen One has no fortress: only wounds. Therefore, Christianity shouldn’t be conflated with patriotism or religious pride. The cross refuses alliances with empire. Our loyalty is to wounds that heal, not to narratives that bind.

The Hidden Work of Hope

While bombs fall, hope arms itself with compassion. It reaches into the rubble, feeding children and parents who starve and weep. It plants micro‑gardens in abandoned courtyards, teaching flowers to bloom in bombed-out soil. It creates classrooms in tents, caring for children who carry trauma like backpacks.

Mystical tradition calls us to hope that “blossoms in ashes.” Our faith says the tomb opened not just for Christ, but for every grieving heart. Our action says: we resist mass despair by carrying warmth: in letters to hostages, in support for refugees in Egypt, and in solidarity with peace activists, aid workers, and medical staff who are silenced, suffering, and hungry in their camps.

Spiritual Communities as Midwifery of Peace

Churches aren’t just places of worship; they’re clinics of the sorrowing soul. Faith communities worldwide can host justice vigils, radical feasts (with tables open to Jews, Palestinians, and others), and bilingual, interreligious, and ecumenical prayers.

We can build networks of support: a church in Amman or Tel Aviv sending food to Gazan families starving and gathering ashes; a church in Bethlehem or East Jerusalem offering guided retreats for Israeli PTSD survivors. These actions bear witness beyond politics: they’re spiritual sacraments incarnated.

Towards Resurrection Ethics

Resurrection will never mean forgetting. But it does mean choosing life in the middle. Resurrection ethics affirms life (hesitantly, courageously, and tear-stained). It makes a table in the ruin, calling strangers and old enemies to feast on forgiveness. It invites former hostages and former prisoners to share cups of water, because union isn’t compromise; it’s revelation.

Historically, orthodox Christianity affirms the resurrection as a bodily return. We proclaim with confidence: hope isn’t vapor. The promises rooted in the resurrection power of Christ still hold true: the Creator God will restore all creation and bring peace. Enmity will end. Every tear will be wiped. No bullet or bomb can annihilate divine intention.

The Courage to Speak and the Call to See

Christian spirituality isn’t passive in the face of injustice. It doesn’t close its eyes or hold its tongue when lives are shattered, or when power turns violent. At the heart of the gospel is the conviction that to love truthfully is to speak boldly. The Spirit that hovered over creation now stirs within disciples to cry out, not in rage, but in righteousness.

God calls us to name every atrocity, every cruelty, every desecration of life: on all sides. Silence in the face of civilian death isn’t neutrality; it’s complicity. Christian faith can’t be reduced to safe prayers and abstract love. It must take the side of life. It must weep at the grave of every child, whether born in Sderot or Rafah. It must say clearly: stop killing the innocent. Stop justifying the siege. Stop using hostages as leverage. Stop reducing image-bearers to statistics.

Our spirituality teaches us to see rightly. Not as the world sees, but with transfigured eyes. To see every human being (Jewish, Palestinian, Muslim, Christian, Israeli, and Gazan) not as enemy or ally, but as sacred. All are worthy of peace, safety, dignity, and life free from occupation, terror, starvation, or annihilation. The resurrection doesn’t erase difference, but it does destroy dehumanization. The empty tomb declares that no person, no people, is disposable.

And so we speak: for ceasefires that protect civilians, for corridors of compassion, for accountability on every side, for the end of hostage-taking and indiscriminate bombing, for justice that flows not in vengeance but in restoration.

And the church: what of the church?

The church can’t afford to be the chaplain of any state or the mouthpiece of any regime. It must be the (humble, serving, reconciling) conscience of the world, bearing witness to a kingdom not built on weapons, fear, or revenge, but on mercy, truth, and reconciliation. Disciples of Jesus must be repairers of breaches, prophets of peace, builders of unlikely tables. Jesus calls us not only to pray for peace, but to make peace: to plead for it, to embody it, to demand it with tears and tenacity.

Let the church be found where the bombs fall, where the mothers grieve, where the hostages wait, and where justice still has a heartbeat. Let us raise our voice, not with partisan anger, but with prophetic courage: crying out for the dignity of all, the liberation of all, and the healing of all.

Resurrection calls us to embrace the courage to look injustice in the eye and say, “This isn’t what love, mercy, righteousness, justice, or shalom looks like.” This isn’t the world God dreams of. And we won’t stop speaking until swords are turned to plowshares, and all dwell secure beneath their own vine and fig tree (dwelling secure in their own apartment and around their family table).

A Way Forward: Presence over Polarity

This isn’t a call for political consensus. This is a call for spiritual presence: present enough to grieve on both sides and stubborn enough to refuse demonic binaries. The path the cross teaches is one of reconciliation, justice, peace, and deep prayerfulness. It’s salt for wounds, light in darkness, a hand extended not to take sides but to hold them.

This is what Christian spirituality offers the world today: not a political lobby but an embodied oracle of compassion. Not triumphal slogans, but tear-laden lament. Not dominance, but deep bows.

So we speak the truth. We name Hamas’s evil and Israel’s disproportionate fury. No person or group is out of our prayers. And yet our posture remains rooted in resurrection love: that Love made flesh in Jesus Christ, wounded and risen. Divine, cruciform love teaches us that even in the worst war, love can still rise. And so we must rise with it.

Graham Joseph Hill is the Mission Catalyst – Church Planting and Missional Renewal for Uniting Mission and Education. You can read his Blog here and his Substack here.