Uniting Church Assembly Expresses Concern Over Trump Jerusalem Move

The Uniting Church in Australia’s Assembly says it has “grave concerns” over United States President Donald Trump’s move to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

President Trump announced the shift on Thursday 7 December in a speech at the White House. He directed the State Department to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“My announcement today marks the beginning of a new approach to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians” President Trump said.

The move breaks with years of US foreign policy, as Jerusalem is a contentious part of the Isreal/Palestine conflict.

In a statement released on Friday, 8 December, the Uniting Church in Australia’s Assembly expressed “solidarity with the people of the Holy Land impacted by this decision.”

“We share the concerns expressed by the ACT Alliance, of which UnitingWorld is a member, that tensions and violence will escalate in the region, adding to the human suffering,” the statement said. The ACT Alliance is a coalition of faith-based humanitarian organisations.

The Uniting Church in Australia supports a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

The World Methodist Council has also expressed “dismay” that the shift has dismissed “decades of established American policy and international consensus.”

“Such a move undermines peace-building efforts in the region between the two states.” His Majesty King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan stated that the city, which has long been home to three Abrahamic faiths, is the key to achieving peace and security in the region and in the world.”

President Trump has denied that the move was a statement on Israel’s boundaries, arguing, “Those questions are up to the parties involved.”

Recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is a promise that has been made by previous administrations, including those of George W Bush and Barak Obama.

