Parramatta Mission Needs Your Support This Winter

Helping Hands: A Homelessness Week Series

Parramatta Mission’s Meals Plus program is a vital frontline service offering more than meals. “We provide warm meals – both breakfast and lunch Monday to Friday,” says Jennifer Oates, Fundraising and Consortium Manager at Parramatta Mission. “We have showers and laundry facilities onsite, a ‘shop’ where guests can get clothing and toiletries free of charge, and food hampers with items that don’t require cooking.”

As part of its wraparound support, Parramatta Mission also hosts Community Hub Days twice a month at Meals Plus. Held on the second and fourth Wednesday from 10:30am to 1:00pm, these Hub Days offer guests a one-stop access point to a range of essential services. “We have onsite case workers to assist with housing and a Community Partnership with Services Australia…Our Community Hub Days host 12–15 service providers, including Housing, Legal Aid, Service NSW, and more.”

The Mission’s Elevate program also runs as part of this initiative, focusing on education, skills training, and pathways to employment empowering guests with tools for long-term stability.

Ensuring access to these services is a priority. “A very large proportion of our guests find out about us through word of mouth, from other people sleeping rough, service providers or members of the public, ” says Jennifer. Staff are embedded in local networks and committees, collaborating with councils and other organisations to maintain strong referral pathways.

The strain of rising living costs is being felt widely, but the impact is especially stark for those already on the edge. “As cost of living rises and rental stress affects an increasing number of families, more and more people are facing financial crisis,” Jennifer highlights.

This year, the team is preparing for what’s expected to be an intense season of need. Meals Plus has already recorded a 30% increase in demand.

“If it rains and things get wet it can be near impossible to get them dry and so more people will be wanting to take warm showers at our facilities and to access washing and drying for their clothing,” she says. During the cold and wet weather, people are more susceptible to illness without a shelter, and if someone is unhoused and malnourished, the severity of their illness even with a cough may be serious.”

Jennifer Oats is urging compassion and action this winter, encouraging the community to donate warm clothing, hold fundraisers, and, most importantly, support Parramatta Mission financially to help keep their doors open for those in need.

Her message to the community is clear: “Be kind to one another… a little help can be a lifeline to someone who may be struggling this winter.”

Homelessness in winter is a test of how society treats its most vulnerable. And while frontline missions continue to do what they can, with warmth, food, care, and conversation, they also remind us that the solution lies in more than just good intentions.

It lies in action.

As Homelessness Week (4–10 August) approaches, this year’s theme, “Homelessness Action Now,” calls for urgent, practical support. To mark the week, the Uniting Church has launched #Paws4Change in partnership with Parramatta Mission, Wesley Mission, Wayside Chapel and The Bill Crews Foundation. This social media campaign highlights the deep bond between unhoused people and their pets with the aim to raise awareness about homelessness

What You Can Do Today:

While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to homelessness, there are many ways to show up: