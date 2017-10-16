Rev. Bronwyn Murphy called to new placement

The Synod of NSW and the ACT General Secretary, Rev. Jane Fry has announced that Rev. Bronwyn Murphy will be the new Associate Secretary for the Synod in the New Year.

As Associate Secretary, Rev. Murphy will provide collaborative leadership and partnerships working with Uniting Church Presbyteries, Congregations and Agencies.

Rev. Fry said that Rev. Murphy will play a key role in supporting the Uniting Church, as “we discover new and creative ways to re-energise and revitalise our Synod for an even more hopeful future.”

“Among Bronwyn’s many gifts are her teaching ability, humility and pastoral care. Bronwyn is well-known to many for her work imparting the Synod “Living our Values Program”.

“She is gifted in leadership as demonstrated in recent years when she served on numerous committees and councils of the church as a passionate voice and advocate for our rural ministries,” said Rev. Fry.

The role involves oversight of matters relating to specified ministries, placements, admission of ministers, chaplaincy, pastors, discipline, complaints management and minister support processes.

Rev. Murphy told Insights she was looking forward to the opportunity working with and building trust with people across the Synod.

“I’m particularly excited to be reminded of our purpose and calling – reconciliation and renewal of all creation – that means, everything is about relationships and making room for each other. People matter more than programs and the world matters more than me simply demanding what I want.

“I have a strong heart for the rural and remote areas of our church and I am keen they don’t get forgotten.

“I believe Australia needs the Uniting Church and it is our privilege and responsibility to keep in really good shape for the days ahead,” said Rev. Murphy.

Rev. Murphy has held Ministry placements, first in Yass, NSW followed by Narromine as Regional Resource Minister Central West Presbytery, then Macquarie Darling as Presbytery Resource Minister and most recently Lay Ministry, Education and Discipleship and Rural Ministry Consultant at UME. She is also a trained Disaster Recovery Chaplain.

“We are grateful to Bronwyn for her many gifts and skills and very fortunate to have her as part of the Synod leadership group,” said Rev. Fry.

Rev. Murphy begins as Associate Secretary on Thursday, 1 February, 2018.

