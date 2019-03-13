Mary Magdeline to release in American cinemas

After a long delay, the Mary Magdeline biopic is set to debut in the United States.

The film stars Rooney Mara as Magdeline and Joaquin Phoenix as Jesus.

Mary Magdeline was delayed in America due to the collapse of the Weinstein Company. It will screen in cinemas in April. The film is a fictionalisation of the Biblical character. Unlike other texts like The Da Vinci Code, it does not represent Magdeline as being in a romantic relationship with Jesus.

Mary Magdeline already played in Australian theatres a year ago, receiving a mixed response from film critics. Russell Matthews’ review said that the film served a purpose in challenging viewers to explore the Biblical story in more depth.

It was directed by Garth Davis, an Australian filmmaker who also directed the acclaimed 2016 film Lion. In an interview, he told Insights that he hoped the film would give viewers the chance to see the story from the characters’ perspectives.

“I’m going to take you in to the characters, help you see the story through their eyes,” he said.

“You have to learn the lessons through the characters and through your own feelings – so I had to make [the film] experiential in nature.”

Mary Magdeline debuts in US Cinemas on 12 April. It is currently available on Blu Ray/DVD and digital release in Australia.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor