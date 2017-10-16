Making a difference on Christmas Day

Wesley Mission is providing meals, hampers and gifts for more than 2000 individuals and families this Christmas.

Meals will be served to the disadvantaged and to older Australians across Sydney and the Hunter.

Over 700 volunteers have helped pack more than 800 hampers, gifts, cans of food and almost 1500 toys for underprivileged families, including those experiencing homelessness.

During the past year, Wesley Mission supported almost 4000 people experiencing homelessness. Up to 100 homeless people will receive Christmas lunch and gifts at Wesley Edward Eagar Lodge a crisis accommodation centre at Surry Hills.

Wesley Mission’s Lifeline volunteers will also be busy during the Christmas/New Year period. Wesley Mission established Lifeline in 1963. From that first phone call, Lifeline has supported millions of people in crisis. Sadly, Christmas is no exception.

Lifeline Sydney and Sutherland are expecting up to 100 phone calls from people in crisis during Christmas Day.

“Christmas, for some, is a time when families and friends come get together to celebrate but for many it will be a time of conflict,” the CEO of Wesley Mission the Rev Dr Keith Garner said.

“Too often people believe they can mend a relationship over a meal but in fact you need to be working on that relationship throughout the year to make it work at Christmas.

“An individual in crisis can mean a family in crisis. People can help by letting your family members or friends know that they can talk to you about anything, without fear, reprisal or judgment.

“There are many other people who are isolated and alone. Many face financial stress and others are overwhelmed by unrealistic expectations. Our Lifeline Sydney & Sutherland volunteers will be answering crisis calls throughout Christmas Day supporting people who have many unresolved issues that come to a head at Christmas.”

Lifeline Sydney & Sutherland answers almost 39,000 calls a year from people in crisis or who are seeking support.

Lifeline’s 24 hour crisis telephone line: 13 11 14

Wesley Mission has over 2000 staff providing assistance and support in 150 centres across NSW. During the past year, more than 6,500 volunteers—from corporate and school groups participating in short-term programs, to individuals providing help to people in need—gave their time to provide dedicated support to vulnerable people in their communities.

Donating to Wesley Mission is easy: go to www.wesleymission.org.au/donate

Christmas Day Service and other events at Wesley Mission

Wesley Mission’s English, Indonesian, Samoan and Chinese congregations are coming together in a special service that has something for all ages at 10 am at the Wesley Theatre in the Wesley Centre, 220 Pitt Street, Sydney.

People are also invited to be part of a special Christmas lunch celebration with the Wesley Mission family. Apart from a delicious festive feast you can enjoy friendship, laughter and an opportunity to sing your favourite carols.

Hosted by the Rev Keith Garner and his wife Carol, anyone from the community is invited to join this event, take part in trivia and enjoy a three-course meal.

Date: Monday, 25 December 2017

Time: 11.30 am for a 12 pm start

Venue: Upperroom Restocafe, 220 Pitt Street, Sydney

Price: $35 each

Tickets are available from Wesley Congregational Life on level three or Upperroom Restocafe on the ground floor (Pitt Street entrance). For enquiries, call Wesley Congregational Life on (02) 9263 5464 or email christianlife@wesleymission.org.au.

Shepherd’s Tucker is an opportunity for the people of Sydney, to join the Wesley Mission family in sharing the spirit of Christmas on Christmas Day.

Whether someone is looking for somewhere to spend Christmas or cannot afford to buy a meal on Christmas Day, come and enjoy a buffet lunch for just $5. The Rev Keith Garner will be welcoming everyone and also leading carols at this special event.

Date: Monday, 25 December 2017

Time: 12 pm for a 12:30 start

Venue: Wesley Lyceum, 220 Pitt Street, Sydney

Price: $5 each

Tickets are available from Wesley Congregational Life on level three or Upperroom Restocafe on the ground floor (Pitt Street entrance). For enquiries, call Wesley Congregational Life on (02) 9263 5464 or email christianlife@wesleymission.org.au.