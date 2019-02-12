Inverell Uniting Church to Celebrate 90 years of glorious music

On 24 March, Inverell Uniting Church will celebrate 90 years of their unique pipe organ’s sounds with a special concert.

The pipe organ was first installed at the church in March 1929 when it was a Methodist building. The organ was dedicated to Richard Wearne Nicholas, who sponsored its creation.

At the time, local newspaper The Inverell Times covered the event.

Ian Brown has maintained the organ for over forty years and knows its capabilities well. He will be the special guest organist.

The organ has been maintained over the years, using funds raised by the congregation.

Ten years ago, the congregation replaced the leather in the organ’s pneumatic action puffers with a synthetic polypel, a demanding task that the church fundraised to pull off.

On another occasion, congregation member Ralph Blackwell led a team in the feat of dismantling and cleaning the organ. It consists of 780 individual pipes.

The Inverell Uniting Church pipe organ anniversary concert takes place at the church on 24 March at 2pm. The event is $10 for adults and free for children.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor