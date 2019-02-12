Hope Uniting Church Minds Its Beeswax

In November 2018, Hope Uniting Church in Maroubra Junction hosted a beeswax wrapping workshop. As well as raising funds for Hope Kids Playgroup, the event helped foster community and build awareness about ecological crisis.

Barbara Long is Hope Uniting Church’s Family Ministry Resource Worker.

“Once we had booked in a date, I set about promoting the workshop in our local community. We are a playgroup but this workshop was a great way to get in touch with the wider community as the event was not limited to those who have children,” she said.

Jessica Morthorpe is a Uniting Earth Advocate. She served as guest speaker for the event.

“Jessica spoke in an inspiring manner about plastics in the environment and the beeswax wraps,” Ms Long said.

“With Jessica’s guidance we created take home kits which we made available for pre order and for sale on the night. These contained instructions and enough ingredients to make a few wraps. They were a great way for people to get involved and support our playgroup even if they were not able to attend on the night.”

In offering advice on how to run such an event, Ms Long suggested that churches advertise early and reach out to local businesses.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor