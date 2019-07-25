Goulburn Uniting Church closer to reopening

Goulburn Uniting Church has held a “premature” afternoon service on Sunday 28 July to mark the reopening of the church after not being able to access the church hall for more than five years.



Rev. Julie Lawton-Gallard told local newspaper the Goulburn Post that she had “no concept” that fixing the church building would “be such a long and arduous process.”



A fire safety assessment is needed to determine if it is safe for the congregation to return permanently. An occupation certificate is yet to be granted as a result.



The spire’s cladding has been completed but now needs to be cleaned and the internal and external brickwork needs to be detailed.

“The take home message is that there’s still work to be done before the project manager can sign off, so we’re still evicted,” Rev. Lawton-Gallard said.



When lightning struck the church in December 2014, the resulting fire damaged the church’s spire. The congregation have met

Work on the spire itself was completed in May. More work will have to be completed before the congregation can permanently move back in, however.

Goulburn Uniting Church are planning a celebration service for when they finally move back into the building.



In the meantime, the church congregation has met at Craig’s Hill Chapel on Middle Arm Road.

