Blacktown Uniting Church Looking at Luke

On Saturday, 16 March, Blacktown Uniting Church are taking a closer look at Luke’s Gospel with help from one of the Uniting Church’s foremost scholars. A one-day intensive course called “Looking at Luke” aims to better acquaint lay preachers (and others interested) with the third canonical gospel.

The guest speaker, Dr Bill Loader, is an Emeritus Professor at Murdoch University. He spent 40 years serving in the Perth Theological Hall and Murdoch University as Professor of New Testament. He runs the International Initiatives Program of the Society for New Testament Studies, promoting New Testament scholarship across the world through Liaison Committees in Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. He has written many books.

In 2018 Dr Loader moved from Perth to Orange to be closer to his family.

Looking at Luke will be divided into three sessions: “Gospel/”Good News” according to Luke”, “Faith and Ethics according to Luke”, and “Scripture and Identity according to Luke”.

Dr Loader told Insights that the event will focus on, “What Luke tells us about Jesus and the church in his world and what that can tell us about ourselves in our world.”

“Luke is a rich resource for understanding Jesus and his message, including material not found in the other gospels, like the parables of the Prodigal Son and the Good Samaritan,” he said.

“Luke also specialises in making connections: between Jesus and Israel; and between Jesus and the Church; and helps us sense our own connections with all three.”

Morning tea and lunch will be provided. Attendees need to bring their bible and a notepad.

Dr Bill Loader’s weekly website commentaries are widely used and can be accessed here.

Looking at Luke takes place at Blacktown Uniting Church on 16 March from 9am to 3:45pm. To RSVP to this event, visit the official Eventbrite page.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor