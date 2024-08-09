New Superman Show Sticks the Landing

Keeping Superman relevant and delivering interesting stories involving the Man of Steel has often been said to be a challenge for creators. Perhaps it’s the fact that the character was created in 1939 by two teenagers, but aspects of his persona and backstory are arguably dated. Where great modern Superman stories do well is to distill the character’s essence to situations where he can shine (Superman For All Seasons, Kingdom Come) or to lean into the retro aspects of his lineage (The New Frontier). Attempts to give the character a Batman-like edge are often fated to miss the mark (Man of Steel, Superman vs Batman).



A new animated series, My Adventures With Superman, manages to take a character so often said to be dated or irrelevant and to deliver a fresh new approach to the character while remaining true to what makes the character great.

The series sees a young Superman/Clark Kent start up an internship at the Daily Planet Newspaper alongside fellow young reporters Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen.

My Adventures With Superman keeps Superman/Clark Kent grounded and as subject to everyday problems as such a powerful character can endure. The young Superman faces problems relating to his identity. He struggles with not knowing who exactly he is and learns piece by piece about his Kryptonian heritage. Balancing the aspects of his dual identity is another challenge that the writers do some justice.

The animation continues the theme of melding old with new, combining the traditional comic book looks with new styles nicely. There are some beautiful images and epic set pieces, especially when Superman fights giant aliens for the first time. There is an appropriate sense of scale to it all.

The series’ humour also keeps the show upbeat without falling into the constantly jokey trap that too many superhero properties fall into. Insights’ favourite episode in this respect involves Clark Kent meeting Lois Lane’s dad for the first time during Thanksgiving.

Delivering all of this is the task of a talented cast. Jack Quaid (The Boys) brings his vocal talents to a very different superhero franchise in his role as Clark Kent/Superman. Alice Lee delivers as Lois Lane, with the character managing to remain as tough and competitive as ever. Ishmel Sahid voices Jimmy Olsen, another character that has often seemed dated but who is brought seamlessly into the 21st Century.

At points, some writers and critics have drawn a link between Superman and Jesus, and the notion of a powerful being who only uses his power in service of others has obvious biblical parallels. Superman, however, has thoroughly Jewish origins, being a character designed to be a Gollum, a powerful figure from Jewish folklore. Nonetheless, Christians will find much to take away from this new series (as will viewers from all backgrounds).

With Season Two recently debuting, and a third on the way, this is as good a time as any to catch up on The Man From Tomorrow.

My Adventures With Superman is streaming now on Binge.