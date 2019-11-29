  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Leaving Luke, Meeting Matthew
    Leaving Luke, Meeting Matthew
    The church and toxic masculinity
    The church and toxic masculinity
    In defence of the Pharisees: on humility and righteousness
    In defence of the Pharisees: on humility and righteousness
    What does it mean to pray?
    What does it mean to pray?
  • Reviews
    The force from above
    The force from above
    A cut above the rest
    A cut above the rest
    Christmas romance and redemption
    Christmas romance and redemption
    Unwriting the past and rewriting the future
    Unwriting the past and rewriting the future
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
New preachers’ podcast invites listeners to unpack lectionary By the Well

New preachers’ podcast invites listeners to unpack lectionary By the Well

A new weekly podcast aimed at preachers looks set to help explore and unpack the Revised Common Lectionary.

Hosted by Rev. Dr Robyn Whitaker and Rev. Fran Barber, By the Well is the first Australian podcast of its kind.

According to Rev. Barber, “post-Christendom is a challenging and ripe time to be a preacher.”

“More than ever, communities (and the wider world!) need to be reminded to whom they belong and what it means to be made in the image of God. In a world of quick sound bites and flippant opinion, preaching is strange, but in its strangeness – pointing to the one who embraces the world but rejects the world’s limits and categorisations – has the power to transform and make us anew.”

Rev. Dr Whitaker lectures in New Testament Studies at Melbourne’s Pilgrim Theological College. She was the keynote speaker at School of Discipleship 2019.

The podcast’s guests include a number of prominent theologians, including Rev. Dr Bill Loader, Pilgrim Theological College’s Sean Winter, Rev. Kylie Crabbe, Rev. Dr Geoff Thompson, and Dorothy Lee.

“We hope to inspire deep conversations about preaching and teaching the biblical text in the context of contemporary Australia,” Rev. Dr Whitaker said.

“We have so many fabulous scholars…whose research is not known by the wider church. This is one attempt to address that by highlighting our colleagues’ work.” At the time of writing, four podcast episodes are currently available. The early episodes largely focus on the Old Testament. The hosts say that they want to explore some of the neglected texts in scripture.

By the Well is available now on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, and Spotify.

For more information, visit the podcast’s official website, follow them on twitter @bythewellpod, orjoin the Facebook group.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
1
0
1
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top