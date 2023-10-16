New CBD metro station to acknowledge Gadigal people

The NSW Government has announced Gadigal Railway Station will be the name for a future metro station deep below Pitt, Park, and Bathurst streets in the Sydney CBD.

The station name acknowledges the Gadigal people, the original custodians of the land around Sydney’s CBD.

New metro stations at Crows Nest, Victoria Cross in North Sydney, Barangaroo, Martin Place, Gadigal, at the southern end of the Sydney CBD, Waterloo, as well as new platforms at Central and upgraded platforms at Sydenham will open in 2024.

When services start through the city, commuters will have access to metro trains from Gadigal to Crows Nest in nine minutes, to Chatswood in 13 minutes and to Sydenham in nine minutes.



NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen said that Gadigal was “a fitting name in every respect.”

“Next year, the Sydney CBD will not only have a transformative metro service but also a landmark new metro station paying tribute to the culture and heritage of the Gadigal people,” Ms Haylen said.

“The Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council asked for this landmark station in Sydney to be named Gadigal, and we are listening to that request.”

“A big thank you to our Transport for NSW Aboriginal Engagement team who took the time to consult with Aboriginal language experts and the local Aboriginal community to confirm their support of this meaningful name.”

For more about Gadigal Railway Station visit the official website here.